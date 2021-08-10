Samsung launches powerful new smartwatch chip

Samsung has unveiled the Exynos W920, a powerful new chip for wearables that promises a big performance boost and better graphics processing for smartwatches.

The new processor is the first in the industry to be built with a 5-nanometer extreme ultra-violet process node, which Samsung said will offer “powerful yet efficient performance demanded by next-generation wearable devices”.

The Exynos W920 boasts two Arm Cortex-A55 cores and an Arm Mali-G68 graphics processor, providing a CPU performance boost of around 20% and 10x better graphics performance than its predecessor.

“With upgraded cores and improved performance, the Exynos W920 enables faster application launches and a more interactive eye-catching 3D graphical user interface on a device’s qHD (960×540) display,” Samsung stated.

Despite the performance improvements, Samsung said the Exynos W920 comes in the smallest package currently available in the market for wearables with Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging.

“The technology incorporates the Exynos W920, power management IC, LPDDR4 [memory] and embedded multimedia card in the same package using System-in-Package-embedded Package on Package configuration,” Samsung stated.

The compact size will allow for sleeker smartwatches or larger batteries.

Samsung added the processor will include benefits specific to the always-on display (AOD) capability of smartwatches.

Instead of powering up the main CPU for AOD, the W920 will activate a dedicated low-power display processor, the Cortex-M55, to reduce display power consumption compared to its predecessor.

For on-the-go connectivity, the new processor also comes with an integrated LTE Cat.4 modem, in addition to a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 for tracking speed, distance and elevation during outdoor activities.

The Exynos W920 is expected to debut in the Galaxy Watch 4, which will likely be launched during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, 11 August.