Cheapest Windows 10 laptops in South Africa

South Africans on a budget will find numerous Windows 10 laptops to choose from for less than R5,000.
The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns have spurred a big surge in remote working and studying.
Many more students and employees now require a computer with Internet connectivity to attend meetings or classes, and to complete tasks.
Laptop pricing varies greatly, with premium professional models going for anywhere between R20,000 and R40,000.
Most users don’t need the type of powerful hardware fitted in those high-end machines and will find that there are plenty of options at a fraction of the price.
While these models offer lower performance and much cheaper build quality, they are suitable for more casual users.
For our list of the cheapest laptops that come with Windows 10 in South Africa, we only looked at new laptops available from retailers such as Takealot, Incredible Connection, Game, Makro, and Cellucity.
Price was our main criteria, while the laptops also had to meet Microsoft’s minimum system requirements for a Windows 10 PC. These are as follows:
- Processor: 1GHz or faster processor
- RAM: 1GB for 32-bit or 2GB for 64-bit
- Storage: 16GB for 32-bit or 20GB for 64-bit
- Graphics card: DirectX 9 with WDDM 1.0 driver
- Display: 800 x 600 resolution
Two laptops brands featured prominently among our selection — Connex and Mecer.
The cheapest laptop we found was the Connex Slimbook X, which was priced at R2,999 from Incredible Connection.
Interestingly, this model is a 2-in-1 convertible with a touch screen, a feature that was previously only available on more premium models.
Its display can be rotated all the way back against the bottom of the main housing so that it can be used as a tablet.
There was another 2-in-1 model, the Mecer Fundi Mini, among the 10 cheapest laptops.
ASUS, Lenovo, Proline, and RCT had one model each in our selection.
It is important to note that you could likely get a refurbished second-hand laptop with better specifications at around the same price as the laptops we found, although these would come without a warranty.
Below is our list of the ten cheapest Windows 10 laptops you can buy online in South Africa right now.
Connex Slimbook X — R2,999
|Connex Slimbook X
|Main Display
|11.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Touch LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Atom Z3735F 1.83GHz
|RAM
|2GB DDR3 2,133Mhz
|Storage
|32GB eMMC, microSD up to 128GB
|GPU
|Integrated Intel HD
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, unspecified Bluetooth
|I/O
|1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Mini HDMI port, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|52Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|280 x 189 x 140mm (1.53kg)
Proline V146B — R3,499
|Proline V146B
|Main Display
|14.1-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|128GB eMMC
|GPU
|Integrated Intel HD
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, unspecified Bluetooth
|I/O
|1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Mini HDMI port, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x TF card slot
|Battery
|29Wh
|Camera
|1MP
|Size
|290 x 204 x 21mm (1.3kg)
Mecer Wizard N3350 4 64 — R3,499
|Mecer Wizard N3350 4 64
|Main Display
|14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz
|RAM
|4GB DDR3
|Storage
|64GB eMMC, SD card expansion
|GPU
|Integrated Intel HD
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, unspecified Bluetooth
|I/O
|1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|37Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|335 x 222 x 16mm (1.67kg)
ASUS Vivobook W202 — R3,699
|ASUS Vivobook W202
|Main Display
|11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|I/O
|2 x USB 3.2, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|38Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|295 x 200 x 23mm (1.18kg)
Connex Slimbook 2 — R3,799
|Connex Slimbook 2
|Main Display
|14.1-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3550 1.1GHz
|RAM
|3GB DDR3
|Storage
|32GB eMMC, microSD up to 128GB
|GPU
|Integrated Intel HD
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
|I/O
|1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x Mini HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|52Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|355 x 236 x 19mm (1.5kg)
Mecer Mini Fundi — R3,899
|Mecer Mini Fundi
|Main Display
|11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 Touch LCD (with stylus)
|Operating System
|Windows 10 home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz
|RAM
|4GB DDR4
|Storage
|64GB eMMC, 1 x M.2 SSD slot
|GPU
|Integrated Intel HD
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
|I/O
|1 x USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, 1 x Mini HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader
|Battery
|30Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|208 x 189 x 14.7mm (1.2kg)
RCT NB CW14Q1B — R3,998
|RCT NB CW14Q1B
|Main Display
|14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz
|RAM
|4GB DDR3
|Storage
|64GB M.2 SATA SSD
|GPU
|Integrated Intel HD graphics
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
|I/O
|1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|Unspecified
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|Unspecified
Connex 4/64 Swiftbook Pro — R3,999
|Connex 4/64 Swiftbook Pro
|Main Display
|14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3550 1.1GHz
|RAM
|Unspecified
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|GPU
|Integrated Intel HD graphics
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
|I/O
|1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Mini HDMI port, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|26Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|329 x 220 x 15mm (1.4kg)
Lenovo Ideapad 1i — R3,999
|Lenovo Ideapad 1i
|Main Display
|11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N4020
|RAM
|4GB DDR4
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD graphics
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|I/O
|2 x USB 3.1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|35Wh
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|228mm x 200mm x 18.8mm (1.2kg)
Mecer Xpression — R4,599
|Mecer Xpression 14-inch
|Main Display
|14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro
|Processor
|Intel Pentium N5000 1.1GHz
|RAM
|4GB DDR4
|Storage
|64GB eMMC, 2.5-inch HDD/SSD bay available
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD graphics
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
|I/O
|1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x Mini HDMI,
|Battery
|37Wh
|Camera0
|0.3MP
|Size
|333 x 220 x 18mm (1.43kg)
