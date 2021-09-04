Cheapest Windows 10 laptops in South Africa

South Africans on a budget will find numerous Windows 10 laptops to choose from for less than R5,000.

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns have spurred a big surge in remote working and studying.

Many more students and employees now require a computer with Internet connectivity to attend meetings or classes, and to complete tasks.

Laptop pricing varies greatly, with premium professional models going for anywhere between R20,000 and R40,000.

Most users don’t need the type of powerful hardware fitted in those high-end machines and will find that there are plenty of options at a fraction of the price.

While these models offer lower performance and much cheaper build quality, they are suitable for more casual users.

For our list of the cheapest laptops that come with Windows 10 in South Africa, we only looked at new laptops available from retailers such as Takealot, Incredible Connection, Game, Makro, and Cellucity.

Price was our main criteria, while the laptops also had to meet Microsoft’s minimum system requirements for a Windows 10 PC. These are as follows:

Processor: 1GHz or faster processor

1GHz or faster processor RAM: 1GB for 32-bit or 2GB for 64-bit

1GB for 32-bit or 2GB for 64-bit Storage: 16GB for 32-bit or 20GB for 64-bit

16GB for 32-bit or 20GB for 64-bit Graphics card: DirectX 9 with WDDM 1.0 driver

DirectX 9 with WDDM 1.0 driver Display: 800 x 600 resolution

Two laptops brands featured prominently among our selection — Connex and Mecer.

The cheapest laptop we found was the Connex Slimbook X, which was priced at R2,999 from Incredible Connection.

Interestingly, this model is a 2-in-1 convertible with a touch screen, a feature that was previously only available on more premium models.

Its display can be rotated all the way back against the bottom of the main housing so that it can be used as a tablet.

There was another 2-in-1 model, the Mecer Fundi Mini, among the 10 cheapest laptops.

ASUS, Lenovo, Proline, and RCT had one model each in our selection.

It is important to note that you could likely get a refurbished second-hand laptop with better specifications at around the same price as the laptops we found, although these would come without a warranty.

Below is our list of the ten cheapest Windows 10 laptops you can buy online in South Africa right now.

Connex Slimbook X — R2,999

Connex Slimbook X Main Display 11.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Touch LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Atom Z3735F 1.83GHz RAM 2GB DDR3 2,133Mhz Storage 32GB eMMC, microSD up to 128GB GPU Integrated Intel HD Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, unspecified Bluetooth I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Mini HDMI port, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 52Wh Camera 0.3MP Size 280 x 189 x 140mm (1.53kg)

Proline V146B — R3,499

Proline V146B Main Display 14.1-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz RAM 4GB LPDDR4 Storage 128GB eMMC GPU Integrated Intel HD Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, unspecified Bluetooth I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Mini HDMI port, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x TF card slot Battery 29Wh Camera 1MP Size 290 x 204 x 21mm (1.3kg)

Mecer Wizard N3350 4 64 — R3,499

Mecer Wizard N3350 4 64 Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz RAM 4GB DDR3 Storage 64GB eMMC, SD card expansion GPU Integrated Intel HD Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, unspecified Bluetooth I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 37Wh Camera 0.3MP Size 335 x 222 x 16mm (1.67kg)

ASUS Vivobook W202 — R3,699

ASUS Vivobook W202 Main Display 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz RAM 4GB LPDDR3 Storage 64GB eMMC GPU Intel HD Graphics 500 Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 I/O 2 x USB 3.2, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 38Wh Camera 0.3MP Size 295 x 200 x 23mm (1.18kg)

Connex Slimbook 2 — R3,799

Connex Slimbook 2 Main Display 14.1-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N3550 1.1GHz RAM 3GB DDR3 Storage 32GB eMMC, microSD up to 128GB GPU Integrated Intel HD Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x Mini HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 52Wh Camera 0.3MP Size 355 x 236 x 19mm (1.5kg)

Mecer Mini Fundi — R3,899

Mecer Mini Fundi Main Display 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 Touch LCD (with stylus) Operating System Windows 10 home Processor Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz RAM 4GB DDR4 Storage 64GB eMMC, 1 x M.2 SSD slot GPU Integrated Intel HD Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, 1 x Mini HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader Battery 30Wh Camera 0.3MP Size 208 x 189 x 14.7mm (1.2kg)

RCT NB CW14Q1B — R3,998

RCT NB CW14Q1B Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Pro Processor Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz RAM 4GB DDR3 Storage 64GB M.2 SATA SSD GPU Integrated Intel HD graphics Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery Unspecified Camera 0.3MP Size Unspecified

Connex 4/64 Swiftbook Pro — R3,999

Connex 4/64 Swiftbook Pro Main Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N3550 1.1GHz RAM Unspecified Storage 64GB eMMC GPU Integrated Intel HD graphics Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 I/O 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Mini HDMI port, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 26Wh Camera 0.3MP Size 329 x 220 x 15mm (1.4kg)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i — R3,999

Lenovo Ideapad 1i Main Display 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N4020 RAM 4GB DDR4 Storage 64GB eMMC GPU Integrated Intel UHD graphics Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 I/O 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 35Wh Camera 0.3MP Size 228mm x 200mm x 18.8mm (1.2kg)

Mecer Xpression — R4,599