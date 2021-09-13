Nvidia launching revamped RTX 2060 graphics card — Report

More than two and a half years after its launch, a revamped version of the Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card could soon be released, according to a report from VideoCardz.com.

The publication’s sources claim Nvidia will announce a revised version of the card as a new mid-range performer while it struggles to meet demand for its Ampere-based RTX 30 cards.

The revamped RTX 2060 will carry model number PG161 and boast the same Turing-based TU106-300 GPU but will have double the video memory of the original – going from 6GB to 12GB.

Nvidia has reportedly already told board partners to prepare for the card to launch before the end of the year, or possibly in January 2022, exactly three years after the original model was released.

VideoCardz said the fact that Nvidia was considering resurrecting such an old card illustrated how desperate the shortage of Ampere-based RTX 30 cards is.

The claims follow a previous report in January 2021 that Nvidia was considering releasing new stock of the RTX 2060 at the start of price and stock issues for dedicated GPUs due to severe global chip shortages exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nvidia has ostensibly revived this plan even after it launched its mid-range RTX 3060 in July.

Gamers have been struggling to buy the card anywhere near its manufacturer suggested retail price of $329 (R4,681).

On Amazon.com, the cheapest RTX 3060 is currently priced at $820 (R11,618).

The cheapest card available from these stores was a Palit RTX 3060 at Wootware for R10,199.