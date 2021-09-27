We cracked open a DStv Explora decoder to see what is of value inside

The components in a second-hand DStv Explora decoder can be more valuable than the price you pay for it, a teardown of the device by MyBroadband showed.

With the move to online streaming services like Netflix and DStv subscribers upgrading to the new DStv Explora Ultra, many people are getting rid of their old DStv Explora decoders.

Second-hand Dstv Explora decoders typically sell for between R200 and R800 on Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree.

Many tech-savvy consumers said they buy these decoders and strip them for their hard drives, which is cheaper than buying a new drive with the same capacity.

To see whether it is worthwhile to strip a DStv Explora for spare parts, MyBroadband purchased a second-hand device on Facebook Marketplace for R450.

The decoder was in good condition and came with accessories like a power supply, remote control, and analogue video cables.

It was time to open up the DStv Explora to see if it offered any valuable pieces of technology.

To open the decoder, you have to remove six screws with small Torx heads. One is protected with a warranty void sticker, which shows if someone has tried to open the decoder.

Once the top cover is removed, the front screen panel can be detached. It is held to the top panel with one screw and a few plastic clips. The ribbon cable attaching it to the mainboard can then be pulled out of the socket.

The top cover of the internal metal enclosure can be slid off towards the front of the decoder after removing two screws. This process reveals all the internals.

The hard drive used to store recorded content can be removed after taking out four screws — two on each side.

It is a 3.5-inch, 2TB Seagate video streaming mechanical hard drive. The 5900RPM HDD has 64 MB of cache and sports a 6Gb/s SATA interface.

The drive contained two EXT4 partitions. The only data that we could identify were some thumbnail images of different shows and movies. All the other data was in proprietary formats.

We could format the drive with a single NTFS partition and use it in a standard computer as extra storage. The drive also reported a clean bill of health on a SMART check.

Another useful part that can be taken from the decoder is the small 12V fan. This is held in place by two screws. This fan can be used in electronics projects where active cooling is required.

The rest of the Explora is made up out of two more boards. The mainboard and one that houses the smart card reader.

These boards contain numerous chips, including DDR3 RAM, which may be useful to electronic hobbyists but not the average consumer.

The only other part that may be useful is the power supply – a 12V, 3.75A DC unit – which can replace a broken power supply for another device.

The most useful part of a second-hand Dstv Explora is definitely the 2TB Seagate hard drive.

A new drive costs around R900, which means it can be worthwhile to buy a cheap, second-hand decoder just for this component.

