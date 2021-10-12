1TB memory card bought from Wish — expectation vs reality

MyBroadband purchased a 1TB MicroSD memory card from Wish, but testing revealed that we actually received a 16GB card.

The memory card is advertised on Wish as a Lexar 1TB Class 10 high-speed Micro SD memory card.

The product has 119 reviews with an average rating of 4.4/5, which should indicate a quality product.

The 1TB Micro SD card cost R182, which raised concerns. A comparable SanDisk 1TB memory card, for example, costs R3,499 on Takealot.

Despite our reservations about whether it was the real deal, we ordered the Lexar 1TB Micro SD card from Wish.

The package arrived 18 days later and included an SD adapter and USB card reader as advertised.

It was time to see whether the card’s performance matched expectations.

When inserted into a computer, the memory card showed a capacity of 1TB. This information would fool many users, only for them to discover later that something is amiss.

To test the actual capacity of the memory card and the read and write speeds, we used H2testw — a free tool to check mass media devices for their actual size, as opposed to the advertised size.

H2testw revealed a true capacity of 14.6GB, which is in line with a 16GB card once formatted.

The card has read and write speeds of 13.8MB/s and 16.6MB/s, respectively, in line with the Class 10 promise. However, the card does not comply with UHS3 speeds as printed on the card itself.

The card could be reformatted with one appropriately sized partition and then used as any other memory card. After formatting, it showed a capacity of 16GB.

At a total price of R231, including shipping and other fees, it is a high price to pay for a 16GB Micro SD card.

For R229, you can buy a SanDisk Ultra 128GB MicroSDXC Class 10 UHS-I memory card from Takealot, which is far superior.

There is an even bigger problem with the card from Wish — because of the fake size, it can lead to storage failures and unrecoverable data.

The images below provide an overview of the 1TB Class 10 high-speed Micro SD memory card and the test results from H2testw.

It should be noted that it is unlikely to be a real Lexar card. Lexar is a respected brand that can be trusted to offer what they promise.

