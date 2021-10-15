Cheapest laptops that support Windows 11 in South Africa

The cheapest laptop you can buy in South Africa that should support Windows 11 is the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, a MyBroadband analysis found.
Microsoft started rolling out Windows 11 on Tuesday, 5 October 2021, promising users significant improvements over its predecessor, including faster performance and a reworked user interface.
Microsoft advises the following minimum requirements for Windows 11:
- 64-bit processor with 1GHz or faster clock speed and two or more cores (Intel 8th gen or AMD Ryzen 2000 series or later)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage space
- DirectX 12 graphics card with WDDM 2.0 driver
- UEFI, Secure Boot capable
- Trusted Platform Module (TMP) version 2.0
- 9-inch or larger display with 720p resolution, 8 bits per colour channel
- Internet Connection for Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Home in S mode
You can check if your system meets the requirements by using Microsoft’s new PC Health Check App which you can download from the Get Ready section of this page.
MyBroadband looked for the cheapest laptops you can buy that will run Windows 11 by cross-referencing Tom’s Guide’s list of Windows 11-ready laptops with deals available in South Africa.
As mentioned, the cheapest laptop was the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which features an 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and is available for R3,999.
On the higher-end of the scale was the HP Pavilion 13 with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5 processor capable of reaching speeds of 4.20GHz, for the price of R13,999.
For the laptops listed with 64GB of storage, you will need to use a form of external storage for general activities as this is the amount of space recommended for the Windows 11 installation.
The cheapest laptops that can run Windows 11 and their specifications are listed below.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — R3,999
|Lenovo IdeaPad 1
|Main Display
|11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz
|RAM
|4GB DDR4 2400MHz
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|I/O
|2 x USB 3.2, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|Unspecified (Up to 8 hours)
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7mm
Lenovo IdeaPad S145 — R4,999
|Lenovo IdeaPad S145
|Main Display
|15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
|Processor
|Intel N4000 1.10 GHz
|RAM
|4GB DDR4 2400MHz
|Storage
|500GB 2.5-inch SATA HDD
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|I/O
|2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 20, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|35W (Up to 6 hours)
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|362.2 x 251.5 x 19.9mm
Lenovo IdeaPad S300 — R4,999
|Lenovo IdeaPad S300
|Main Display
|15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
|Processor
|Intel N4020 1.10 GHz
|RAM
|4GB DDR4 2400MHz
|Storage
|500GB 2.5-inch SATA HDD
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|I/O
|2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 20, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|35 Wh (Up to 6 hours)
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|362.2 x 253.4 x 19.9mm
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim — R4,999
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim
|Main Display
|14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
|Processor
|AMD 3020e 1.20GHz (up to 2.60GHz)
|RAM
|4GB DDR4 1866MHz
|Storage
|128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|I/O
|2 x USB 3.1, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|32Wh (Up to 8.5 hours)
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7mm
Acer Spin 1 — R5,499
|Acer Spin 1
|Main Display
|11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N4000 1.10GHz (up to 2.60GHz)
|RAM
|4GB DDR4
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|I/O
|2 x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|45Wh (Up to 10 hours)
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Size
|279 x 201 x 22mm
Dell Inspiron 3583 — R6,499
|Dell Inspiron 3583
|Main Display
|15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
|Processor
|Intel Celeron 4205U 1.80GHz
|RAM
|4GB DDR4 2666MHz
|Storage
|500GB 2.5-inch SATA
|GPU
|Integrated Intel HD Graphics 610
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
|I/O
|2 x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|42WHr
|Camera
|1.0MP
|Size
|380 x 258 x 14.9mm
Acer Swift 3 — R10,499
|Acer Swift 3
|Main Display
|14-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
|Processor
|Intel Core i3 3.0GHz
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|Storage
|256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
|GPU
|Integrated Intel Iris Xe
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|I/O
|1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2, 1x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|65W (up to 13 hours)
|Camera
|Not specified
|Size
|323.4 x 218.9 x 15.95mm
HP Pavilion 14 — R11,999
|HP Pavilion 14
|Main Display
|14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
|Processor
|Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz (up to 4.10GHz)
|RAM
|8GB DDR4 3200MHz
|Storage
|256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|I/O
|1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|43W (up to 8 hours)
|Camera
|Not specified
|Size
|325 x 216.6 x 17mm
Asus VivoBook 15 — R11,999
|Asus VivoBook 15
|Main Display
|14-inch 1920 x 1080 LED
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz
|RAM
|8GB DDR4 2400Hz
|Storage
|512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Vega 8
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|I/O
|1 x USB-C, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|45W (up to 6 hours)
|Camera
|Not specified
|Size
|358.1 x 231.1 x 20.3mm
HP Pavilion 13 — R13,999
|HP Pavilion 13
|Main Display
|13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz (up to 4.20GHz)
|RAM
|8 GB DDR4 3200MHz
|Storage
|512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
|GPU
|Integrated Intel Iris Xe
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|I/O
|1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|43W
|Camera
|Not specified
|Size
|309 x 205 x 17.7mm
