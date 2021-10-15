Cheapest laptops that support Windows 11 in South Africa

The cheapest laptop you can buy in South Africa that should support Windows 11 is the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, a MyBroadband analysis found.

Microsoft started rolling out Windows 11 on Tuesday, 5 October 2021, promising users significant improvements over its predecessor, including faster performance and a reworked user interface.

Microsoft advises the following minimum requirements for Windows 11:

64-bit processor with 1GHz or faster clock speed and two or more cores (Intel 8th gen or AMD Ryzen 2000 series or later)

4GB RAM

64GB storage space

DirectX 12 graphics card with WDDM 2.0 driver

UEFI, Secure Boot capable

Trusted Platform Module (TMP) version 2.0

9-inch or larger display with 720p resolution, 8 bits per colour channel

Internet Connection for Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Home in S mode

You can check if your system meets the requirements by using Microsoft’s new PC Health Check App which you can download from the Get Ready section of this page.

MyBroadband looked for the cheapest laptops you can buy that will run Windows 11 by cross-referencing Tom’s Guide’s list of Windows 11-ready laptops with deals available in South Africa.

As mentioned, the cheapest laptop was the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which features an 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and is available for R3,999.

On the higher-end of the scale was the HP Pavilion 13 with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5 processor capable of reaching speeds of 4.20GHz, for the price of R13,999.

For the laptops listed with 64GB of storage, you will need to use a form of external storage for general activities as this is the amount of space recommended for the Windows 11 installation.

The cheapest laptops that can run Windows 11 and their specifications are listed below.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — R3,999

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Main Display 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home) Processor Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz RAM 4GB DDR4 2400MHz Storage 64GB eMMC GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 I/O 2 x USB 3.2, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery Unspecified (Up to 8 hours) Camera 0.3MP Size 327.1 x 235 x 17.7mm

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 — R4,999

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Main Display 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home) Processor Intel N4000 1.10 GHz RAM 4GB DDR4 2400MHz Storage 500GB 2.5-inch SATA HDD GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 610 Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 I/O 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 20, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 35W (Up to 6 hours) Camera 0.3MP Size 362.2 x 251.5 x 19.9mm

Lenovo IdeaPad S300 — R4,999

Lenovo IdeaPad S300 Main Display 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home) Processor Intel N4020 1.10 GHz RAM 4GB DDR4 2400MHz Storage 500GB 2.5-inch SATA HDD GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 I/O 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 20, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 35 Wh (Up to 6 hours) Camera 0.3MP Size 362.2 x 253.4 x 19.9mm

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim — R4,999

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim Main Display 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home) Processor AMD 3020e 1.20GHz (up to 2.60GHz) RAM 4GB DDR4 1866MHz Storage 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 I/O 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 32Wh (Up to 8.5 hours) Camera 0.3MP Size 327.1 x 235 x 17.7mm

Acer Spin 1 — R5,499

Acer Spin 1 Main Display 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home) Processor Intel Celeron N4000 1.10GHz (up to 2.60GHz) RAM 4GB DDR4 Storage 64GB eMMC GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 I/O 2 x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 45Wh (Up to 10 hours) Camera 0.3MP Size 279 x 201 x 22mm

Dell Inspiron 3583 — R6,499

Dell Inspiron 3583 Main Display 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home) Processor Intel Celeron 4205U 1.80GHz RAM 4GB DDR4 2666MHz Storage 500GB 2.5-inch SATA GPU Integrated Intel HD Graphics 610 Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 I/O 2 x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 42WHr Camera 1.0MP Size 380 x 258 x 14.9mm

Acer Swift 3 — R10,499

Acer Swift 3 Main Display 14-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home) Processor Intel Core i3 3.0GHz RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 I/O 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2, 1x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 65W (up to 13 hours) Camera Not specified Size 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.95mm

HP Pavilion 14 — R11,999

HP Pavilion 14 Main Display 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home) Processor Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz (up to 4.10GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 3200MHz Storage 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD GPU Integrated Intel UHD Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 I/O 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 43W (up to 8 hours) Camera Not specified Size 325 x 216.6 x 17mm

Asus VivoBook 15 — R11,999

Asus VivoBook 15 Main Display 14-inch 1920 x 1080 LED Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home) Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz RAM 8GB DDR4 2400Hz Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD GPU Integrated AMD Vega 8 Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 I/O 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 45W (up to 6 hours) Camera Not specified Size 358.1 x 231.1 x 20.3mm

HP Pavilion 13 — R13,999

HP Pavilion 13 Main Display 13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home) Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz (up to 4.20GHz) RAM 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 I/O 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Battery 43W Camera Not specified Size 309 x 205 x 17.7mm

Now read: AMD warns of bad performance on Windows 11