Cheapest laptops that support Windows 11 in South Africa

15 October 2021

The cheapest laptop you can buy in South Africa that should support Windows 11 is the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, a MyBroadband analysis found.

Microsoft started rolling out Windows 11 on Tuesday, 5 October 2021, promising users significant improvements over its predecessor, including faster performance and a reworked user interface.

Microsoft advises the following minimum requirements for Windows 11:

  • 64-bit processor with 1GHz or faster clock speed and two or more cores (Intel 8th gen or AMD Ryzen 2000 series or later)
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB storage space
  • DirectX 12 graphics card with WDDM 2.0 driver
  • UEFI, Secure Boot capable
  • Trusted Platform Module (TMP) version 2.0
  • 9-inch or larger display with 720p resolution, 8 bits per colour channel
  • Internet Connection for Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Home in S mode

You can check if your system meets the requirements by using Microsoft’s new PC Health Check App which you can download from the Get Ready section of this page.

MyBroadband looked for the cheapest laptops you can buy that will run Windows 11 by cross-referencing Tom’s Guide’s list of Windows 11-ready laptops with deals available in South Africa.

As mentioned, the cheapest laptop was the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which features an 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and is available for R3,999.

On the higher-end of the scale was the HP Pavilion 13 with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5 processor capable of reaching speeds of 4.20GHz, for the price of R13,999.

For the laptops listed with 64GB of storage, you will need to use a form of external storage for general activities as this is the amount of space recommended for the Windows 11 installation.

The cheapest laptops that can run Windows 11 and their specifications are listed below.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — R3,999

Lenovo IdeaPad 1
Main Display 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
Processor Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz
RAM 4GB DDR4 2400MHz
Storage 64GB eMMC
GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
I/O 2 x USB 3.2, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery Unspecified (Up to 8 hours)
Camera 0.3MP
Size 327.1 x 235 x 17.7mm

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 — R4,999

Lenovo IdeaPad S145
Main Display 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
Processor Intel N4000 1.10 GHz
RAM 4GB DDR4 2400MHz
Storage 500GB 2.5-inch SATA HDD
GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 610
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
I/O 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 20, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 35W (Up to 6 hours)
Camera 0.3MP
Size 362.2 x 251.5 x 19.9mm

Lenovo IdeaPad S300 — R4,999

Lenovo IdeaPad S300
Main Display 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
Processor Intel N4020 1.10 GHz
RAM 4GB DDR4 2400MHz
Storage 500GB 2.5-inch SATA HDD
GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
I/O 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 20, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 35 Wh (Up to 6 hours)
Camera 0.3MP
Size 362.2 x 253.4 x 19.9mm

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim — R4,999

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim
Main Display 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
Processor AMD 3020e 1.20GHz (up to 2.60GHz)
RAM 4GB DDR4 1866MHz
Storage 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
GPU Integrated AMD Radeon
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
I/O 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 32Wh (Up to 8.5 hours)
Camera 0.3MP
Size 327.1 x 235 x 17.7mm

Acer Spin 1 — R5,499

Acer Spin 1
Main Display 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
Processor Intel Celeron N4000 1.10GHz (up to 2.60GHz)
RAM 4GB DDR4
Storage 64GB eMMC
GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
I/O 2 x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 45Wh (Up to 10 hours)
Camera 0.3MP
Size 279 x 201 x 22mm

Dell Inspiron 3583 — R6,499

Dell Inspiron 3583
Main Display 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
Processor Intel Celeron 4205U 1.80GHz
RAM 4GB DDR4 2666MHz
Storage 500GB 2.5-inch SATA
GPU Integrated Intel HD Graphics 610
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
I/O 2 x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 42WHr
Camera 1.0MP
Size 380 x 258 x 14.9mm

Acer Swift 3 — R10,499

Acer Swift 3
Main Display 14-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD
Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
Processor Intel Core i3 3.0GHz
RAM 8GB DDR4
Storage 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
I/O 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2, 1x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 65W (up to 13 hours)
Camera Not specified
Size 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.95mm

HP Pavilion 14 — R11,999

HP Pavilion 14
Main Display 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS
Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
Processor Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz (up to 4.10GHz)
RAM 8GB DDR4 3200MHz
Storage 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
GPU Integrated Intel UHD
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
I/O 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 43W (up to 8 hours)
Camera Not specified
Size 325 x 216.6 x 17mm

Asus VivoBook 15 — R11,999

Asus VivoBook 15
Main Display 14-inch 1920 x 1080 LED
Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz
RAM 8GB DDR4 2400Hz
Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
GPU Integrated AMD Vega 8
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
I/O 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 45W (up to 6 hours)
Camera Not specified
Size 358.1 x 231.1 x 20.3mm

HP Pavilion 13 — R13,999

HP Pavilion 13
Main Display 13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS
Operating System Windows 10 Home (Upgradable to Windows 11 Home)
Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz (up to 4.20GHz)
RAM 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz
Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
I/O 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 43W
Camera Not specified
Size 309 x 205 x 17.7mm

