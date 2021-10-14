Radeon RX 6600 graphics card launched — South African pre-order prices

AMD has launched the Radeon RX 6600 graphics card, offering high performance in 1080p gaming at the same price as Nvidia’s RTX 3060.

The company claims the RX 6600 can run top AAA games at over 100 frames per second, including Resident Evil: Village, Battlefield 5, and Hitman 3.

The card is based on AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture, packing 28 compute units and ray accelerators, a game clock running at 2,044MHz and boost speed up to 2,491MHz, and 32MB of AMD Infinity Cache.

AMD claims it offers up to 1.3 times better performance-per-watt than the RTX 3060 in 1080p at maximum settings.

However, the RX 6600 only has a TDP of 132W, while the RTX 3060 can go up to 170W. That means Nvidia’s card could still achieve better performance overall.

In addition, it has 8GB GDDR6 video memory, 4GB less than what’s available on the RTX 3060.

The table below compares the specifications of the Radeon RX 6600, the older and more powerful Radeon RX 6600 XT, and the GeForce RTX 3060.

RX 6600 vs RX 6600XT vs RTX 3060 RX 6600 RX 6600 XT RTX 3060 Interface PCIe 4.0 PCIe 4.0 PCIe 4.0 Compute Units 28 32 28 Stream processors 1,792 2,048 3,584 CUDA cores Ray accelerators 28 32 28 Boost clock 2,491MHz 2,589MHz 1,777MHz Memory 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 Memory speed 14Gbps 16Gbps 15Gbps Bandwidth Up to 224 GB/s Up to 256 GB/s Up to 360 GB/s Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit TDP 132W 160W 170W

Digital Trends recently compared the performance of these three cards in various popular games and found the RTX 3060 produced higher frame rates than the RX 6600, particularly with ray tracing turned on.

However, that machine was running an Intel Core i9-10900K.

AMD RX 5000 and RX 6000 series cards come with AMD Smart Access Memory support, which lets them run better when combined with an AMD Ryzen 5000 or select Ryzen 3000 series desktop processor and AMD 500-series motherboards.

The results could therefore look very different if the card is paired with the proper AMD hardware.

The Radeon RX 6600 also supports AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) spatial upscaling that offers up to twice the performance in select titles in Performance Mode at 1080p compared to native resolution.

The Radeon RX 6600 is now available from AMD board partners, including ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and XFX, starting at a single exit price (SEP) of $329 (R4,872) in the US.

In South Africa, Wootware is taking orders for three versions of the card, starting at R8,499 for the XFX Speedster Swift 210 edition.

Now read: AMD warns of bad performance on Windows 11