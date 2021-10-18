Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max — new chips powering the MacBook Pro

Apple announced M1 Pro and M1 Max on Monday — two new chips that power the company’s next generation of MacBook Pro computers.

According to Apple, the CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70% faster CPU performance than M1.

The GPU in M1 Pro is up to twice as fast as the original M1, while M1 Max is up to quadruple the speed.

“M1 Pro and M1 Max introduce a system-on-a-chip architecture to pro systems for the first time,” Apple stated.

“The chips feature fast unified memory, industry-leading performance per watt, and incredible power efficiency, along with increased memory bandwidth and capacity.”

M1 Pro offers up to 200GB/s of memory bandwidth with support for up to 32GB of unified memory.

M1 Max delivers up to 400GB/s of memory bandwidth — twice that of M1 Pro and nearly six times that of M1 — and support for up to 64GB of unified memory.

While the latest PC laptops top out at 16GB of graphics memory, Apple said that having up to 32GB and 64GB of memory enables graphics-intensive workflows previously unheard of on a notebook.

M1 Pro and M1 Max also feature enhanced media engines with dedicated ProRes accelerators specifically for pro video processing.

Apple also promised that the M1 Pro and M1 Max can deliver the same level of performance whether the MacBook Pro is plugged in or using the battery.

The company highlighted the following features as examples of advanced custom technologies included in the new chips:

16-core Neural Engine for on-device machine learning acceleration and improved camera performance.

New display engine that drives multiple external displays.

Additional integrated Thunderbolt 4 controllers provide greater input/output bandwidth.

Apple’s custom image signal processor, along with the Neural Engine, uses computational video to enhance image quality for sharper video and more natural-looking skin tones on the built-in camera.

Apple’s latest Secure Enclave, hardware-verified secure boot, and runtime anti-exploitation technologies.

“The Mac is now one year into its two-year transition to Apple silicon, and M1 Pro and M1 Max represent another huge step forward,” Apple stated.

“These are the most powerful and capable chips Apple has ever created, and together with M1, they form a family of chips that lead the industry in performance, custom technologies, and power efficiency.”