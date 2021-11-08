Best and most expensive TVs you can buy in South Africa

As video streaming resolution increases, 1080p full HD TVs are no longer enough to experience the best visual fidelity that money can buy.

Companies such as Samsung and LG have made their 8K TVs available to buy in South Africa for those who want the highest resolution TVs available.

These 8K resolution TVs come with a hefty price tag, with the largest Samsung variant — their 98-inch Q900R— coming in at R699,995.

LG’s options are slightly cheaper but the company does not offer an 8K TV as large as Samsungs. LG’s 88-inch OLED is available for R355,000.

There are also a number of 4K TVs available. We selected the two with the most impressive features.

Overall, we selected devices from Samsung, LG, Hisense, and Sony. The best TVs available from each of these brands are described below.

Samsung Q900R QLED 8K Smart TV

Samsung’s Q900R 8K Smart TV offers a full 7,680×4,320-pixel resolution with a 200Hz motion rate and is available in a range of sizes.

The TV features AI-powered upscaling and HDR support, allowing lower resolution content to look like it is of higher quality.

The display features 33 million pixels, and the Q900R 8K Smart TV is available in the following sizes:

65-inch — R45,999

— R45,999 75-inch — R49,995

— R49,995 98-inch — R699,995

LG 8K OLED TV

LG’s 8K OLED boasts a full 7,680×4,320-pixel resolution with LG’s self-lit pixel technology, which the company says provides a more realistic picture quality.

It also includes AI-upscaling to make 2K and 4K resolution content appear to be of higher resolution — enabled by its α9 Gen3 AI Processor.

LG’s 8K TV is ideal for console gamers with support for Nvidia G-Sync, which LG says provides clearer and smoother gameplay with less stutter.

The TV features an 88-inch display and is available in South Africa for R355,000.

Hisense Laser 4K TV

Hisense’s most impressive TV available in South Africa is the L5(F) 4K laser TV, which comes with a 100-inch or 120-inch display.

The TV boasts a 25,000+ hour lifespan, brightness of 2,700 lumens, and an 84% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

The 120-inch variation, which uses Hisense’s Laser Engine projection technology, is available for R79,999 from MHC World.

Sony A8H OLED 4K Smart Android TV

Sony’s best TV sold in South Africa is the A8H OLED 4K Smart TV, available from R48,995 (on special).

The TV features Sony’s X1 processor, which the company says analyses image data to make the most of the contrast capabilities of OLED displays.

Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio feature uses two 20W actuators and two 10W subwoofers behind the display to make the screen itself the speaker.

The TV has a resolution of 3,840×2,160 pixels. Sony offers it in sizes ranging up to the 65-inch model in South Africa.