New Intel desktop processors launched — Including the “world’s fastest” for gaming

Intel has unveiled Alder Lake, its latest range of desktop processors labelling one model as the “world’s fastest gaming processor”.

The flagship model that has been touted as the world’s fastest is the Core i9-12900K.

This processor is aimed to compete with AMD’s flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor, with Intel claiming that it outperforms the Ryzen by up to 30% in gaming.

The Alder Lake processors are available in the following models.

Core i9

Core i9-12900K — The i9 features 16 cores split between eight performance “P-cores” and eight efficient “E-cores”.

The processor boasts 24 threads with a maximum clock speed of 5.2GHz thanks to Intel’s Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology.

The Core i9 is also available in a KF model that excludes the onboard Intel UHD Graphics 770.

The K and KF models are priced at $589 (R8886.6, excl. VAT and import costs) and $564 (R8509.08) respectively.

Core i7

Core i7-12700K — The i7 has 12 cores split between eight P-cores and four E-cores, supporting 20 threads.

It can be boosted to a maximum clock speed of 5GHz. Its “K” model features integrated Intel UHD Graphics 750, which are excluded from the KF model.

The K and KF models are priced at $409 (R6170.60) and $384 (R5793.42) respectively.

Core i5

Core i5-12600K — The i5 has 10 cores, with six being P-cores and four being E-cores.

The i5 models do not have Turbo Boost Max 3.0> However, the P-cores can be still be boosted to 4.9GHz, and the E-cores to 3.6GHz.

Like the i7 and i9, the i5 also has a KF model that excludes the Intel UHD Graphics 750.

The K and KF models are priced at $289 (R4360.15) and $264 (R3982.98) respectively.

The Alder Lake CPUs support 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 and 4 lanes of PCIe 4.0 for a total of 20 PCIe lanes.

In terms of memory, support is offered for DDR5 memory up to 4800MT/s and DDR4 memory up to 3200MT/s.

The Alder Lake processors also deviate from the 14nm process that has been in use since 2015 and instead use the Intel 7 process (previously known as 3rd gen 10nm Enhanced Superfin).

The full specifications of the Alder Lake chips are summarised in the table below:

i9-12900K i9-12900KF i7-12700K i7-12700KF i5-12600K i5-12600KF Cores (performance/ efficiency) 16 (8P/8E) 16 (8P/8E) 12 (8P/4E) 12 (8P/4E) 10 (6P/4E) 10 (6P/4E) Threads 24 24 20 20 16 16 Base clock speed, P-core/E-core (GHZ) 3.2/ 2.4 3.2/ 2.4 3.6/ 2.7 3.6/ 2.7 3.7/ 3.8 3.7/ 3.8 Boosted Clock Speed, P-core/E-core (GHz) Up to 5.1/ 3.9 Up to 5.1/ 3.9 Up to 4.9/ 3.8 Up to 4.9/ 3.8 Up to 4.9/ 3.6 Up to 4.9/ 3.6 Turbo Boost Max 3.0 clock speed (GHz) Up to 5.2 Up to 5.2 Up to 5.0 Up to 5.0 N/A N/A Smart Cache (L3) (MB) 30 30 25 25 20 20 Processor base power (W) 125 125 125 125 125 125 Maximum turbo power(W) 241 241 190 190 150 150 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 N/A Intel UHD Graphics 750 N/A Intel UHD Graphics 750 N/A Recommended Price $589 $564 $409 $384 $289 $264

You will need a new motherboard to run the Alder Lake processors. These must come with Intel’s Z690 chipset and an LGA 1700 socket.

Intel has also been working extensively with Microsoft to ensure that the Intel Thread Director software has been optimised to better manage tasks when using Windows 11.

These 12th Gen chips are expected to be available for purchase from 4 November. South African launch dates and pricing has not yet been confirmed.

