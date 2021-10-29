HP launches Omen 27c curved monitor

HP has announced the Omen 27c QHD, its new curved monitor aimed at gamers that promises to reduce eye strain in addition to an array of other features.

The 27-inch monitor features a wide range of colours, a blue light filter, and an impressive refresh rate of 240Hz.

This monitor has been designed with gamers and lengthy gaming sessions in mind.

“It’s unrivalled, so you can be too,” said Eric Galyean, NPI lead for HP.

“We crafted this monitor for the most passionate players who are fully dedicated to exploring every corner of their game.”

The monitor has been designed for PC gamers and has been prepared to work with numerous consoles.

HP promises that it is ready for use with the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch with an HDMI cable.

The 1000R curvature of the monitor bends to the natural shape of a user’s eyes to reduce eye strain while using the monitor.

Additionally, the monitor features HP Eye Ease with EyeSafe Certified to block blue-light without sacrificing colour quality.

HP says, “the darks are darker, and the brights are brighter,” allowing for a broader range of light. The VA panel has a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and the HDR lights up shadows without washout.

The monitor has a refresh rate of 240Hz and a 1ms response time, and features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

The Omen 27c QHD is priced at $530 (R8046.85 excl. VAT and import costs).