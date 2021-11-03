New 5D discs offer 500TB storage — 10,000 times more than Blu-Ray

Researchers at the University of Southhampton in the UK have developed a new high-speed laser method for writing data onto 5D structures, Tom’s Hardware reported.

The researchers were able to successfully write data to a square glass disc structure in five dimensions — two optical and three spatial.

The disc has a storage density 10,000 times higher than Blu-Ray, allowing it to hold up to 500TB of data.

To test it out, the researchers wrote 5GB of data onto the disc to see if it was stable enough to retrieve from a written state. They were able to read out 100% of the data.

The laser technology wrote at 1,000,000 voxels per second, which is equivalent to 230kb/s.

Although this is very slow compared to the 5,000MB/s or more than many high-end SSDs offer, the researchers explained it could work well in specific use-cases.

“Individuals and organisations are generating ever-larger datasets, creating the desperate need for more efficient forms of data storage with a high capacity, low energy consumption, and long lifetime,” said doctoral researcher Yuhao Lei.

“While cloud-based systems are designed more for temporary data, we believe that 5D data storage in glass could be useful for longer-term data storage for national archives, museums, libraries or private organisations.”

The researchers also claimed with improvements to the writing techniques, they could design a system that can write 500TB of data in 60 days.

Another benefit is that the discs take up much less space than solid-state drives or hard drives with equivalent storage.

The biggest SSD available right now is the Nimbus ExaDrive 100TB, five times less than the researcher’s solution. It also comes with a hefty $40,000 (R615,125, excl. VAT and import costs) price tag.

Meanwhile, Seagate is currently developing the world’s largest hard drive, which will boast 20TB of storage, 25 times less than the glass disc.