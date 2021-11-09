Threat to Black Friday in South Africa

With Black Friday and Christmas looming, the global chip shortage could result in the price of electronic goods rising, according to a City Press report.

The global shortage will not be rectified anytime soon. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said it could take several years to correct the supply issues, fearing that prices could further increase in the coming years.

“I don’t expect the chip industry is back to a healthy supply-demand situation until [2023],” he said in an interview.

“For a variety of industries, I think it’s still getting worse before it gets better.”

Quoting Skynamo CEO Sam Clarke, City Press reported that disruptions in the supply chain could mean there will not be enough stock to supply the demands expected on Black Friday.

“Similarly, retailers’ profit margins are already being squeezed, so there are likely to be fewer deals and smaller discounts on offer,” Clarke said.

The chip shortage has already impacted the vehicle manufacturing industry, and the effects are now snowballing into the cellphone, computer, and television industries.

Acer Africa is approaching upcoming sales events, including Black Friday, with apprehension as it is already suffering stock shortages, especially for its entry-level products.

“It’s a perfect storm,” Acer Africa regional head Glenn du Toit was quoted as saying.

“We’re permanently on edge. We expect shipments and then hear at the last minute that they’re no longer coming.”

“Only about 60% of our orders are delivered. This isn’t a position one wants to be in.”

Covid-19 lockdowns and a drought in Taiwan are partly to blame for the chip shortages. Water is an essential part of the manufacturing process.

Another impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was the significant increase in demand as people shifted to a work-from-home environment, requiring them to get the appropriate equipment.

More people also focussed on home entertainment during lockdowns.

According to du Toit, chip shortages began before the Covid-19 pandemic, with manufacturers producing fewer of the more basic 200mm microchips and focussing more on the more sophisticated 300mm chips.

200mm chips are used in a range of electronic equipment, including television sets and medical equipment.

Apple has warned of shortages across its product range, and there is already a waiting list for the iPhone 13 Pro and new MacBook Pro in the US.

According to research conducted by Skynamo, 66% of South Africans are expected to take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

“However, this year, Black Friday will be one like no other, as businesses and retailers are faced with the challenge of meeting consumer demand while facing shortages due to supply chain disruptions,” Clarke said.

The issue extends to South African cellular network providers who offer devices as part of their contract deals.

A Vodacom spokesperson told City Press that the company was suffering a shortage of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei devices.

“Customers are offered alternative stock when they have a back-order that isn’t in stock at the time of purchase,” the spokesperson said.