Best laptops you can buy in South Africa

20 November 2021

South Africans in the market for a powerful business or gaming laptop have several options to choose from.

World-leading laptop manufacturers such as Apple, Dell, and Asus sell laptops in South Africa that offer impressive performance.

When looking to buy a laptop for gaming, it is important to consider aspects such as the display’s refresh rate, the graphics processing unit (GPU), the central processing unit (CPU), and the amount of RAM.

These components contribute greatly to the overall gaming experience that the laptop can provide.

A stand out gaming PC is the MSI GE76 Raider, with an 11th generation Intel Core 19 CPU, 64GB of RAM, 120Hz refresh rate, and Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of video memory.

While it is also important to consider the above aspects when buying a business laptop, other characteristics such as storage, size, and weight may be equally important when it comes to travel.

The MSI WF66 11UI Mobile Workstation offers impressive hardware in a relatively small package.

It has 64GB of RAM, 4TB of SSD storage, an Nvidia Quadro T1200 4GB GPU, and weighs in at 2.3kg.

Several of the most powerful laptops available in South Africa and their specifications are listed below.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Max) – R74,999

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
Display 16-inch 3,456 x 2,234 120Hz
CPU Apple M1 Max
RAM 32GB
GPU Apple M1 Max
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
Storage 2TB SSD
Dimensions 356 x 248 x 17 mm (2.2kg)

Dell XPS 15 9510 Notebook Core 7-11800H – R74,999

Dell XPS 15 9510 Notebook
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,200 60Hz
CPU Intel Core i7-11800H
RAM 32GB
GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Storage 1TB SSD
Dimensions 345 x 230 x 18 mm (2.0kg)

MSI GE76 Raider 11UH Core i9-11980HK – R74,999

MSI GE76 Raider 11UH
Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 120Hz
CPU Intel Core i9-11980HK
RAM 64GB
GPU Geforce RTX 3080 16GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
Storage 1TB SSD
Dimensions 397 x 284 x 26 mm (2.9kg)

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 – R73,830

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733
Display 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 300Hz
CPU AMD Ryzen 9-5900HX
RAM 16GB
GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Storage 1TB SSD
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 28 mm (3.0kg)

Razer Blade Pro 17 i7-1165G7 – R69,999

Razer Blade Pro 17
Display 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,440 165Hz
CPU Intel Core i7-10875H
RAM 16GB
GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q 8GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
Storage 512GB SSD
Dimensions 395 mm x 260 mm x 20 mm (2.8kg)

Gigabyte AORUS 15P YD Core i7 – R63,989

Gigabyte AORUS 15P YD
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 240Hz
CPU Intel Core i7-11800H
RAM 32GB
GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Storage 1TB SSD
Dimensions 357 mm x 244 mm x 27 mm (2.2kg)

MSI WF66 11UI Mobile Workstation – R53,499

MSI WF66 11UI Mobile Workstation
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 144Hz
CPU Intel Core i7-11800H
RAM 64GB
GPU NVIDIA Quadro T1200 4GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Storage 4TB SSD
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 25 mm (2.3kg)

Asus Zenbook Pro15 Core i7 – R40,540

Asus Zenbook Pro15
Display 15.6-inch 3,840 x 2,160 60Hz
CPU Intel Core i7-10870H
RAM 16GB
GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
Storage 1TB SSD
Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18 mm (1.8kg)

Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 9 5900HX – R39,999

Acer Nitro 5
Display 15.6-inch 2,560 x 1,440 165Hz
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
RAM 16GB
GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
Storage 1TB SSD
Dimensions 363.4 x 255 x 24 mm (2.2kg)

Surface Laptop 4 15 Core i7 1185G7 – R32,999

Surface Laptop 4 15
Display 15.6-inch 2,496 x 1,664 60Hz
CPU Intel Core i7-1185G7
RAM 16GB
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
Storage 512GB SSD
Dimensions 339 x 273 x 15 mm (1.5kg)

