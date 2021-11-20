Best laptops you can buy in South Africa

South Africans in the market for a powerful business or gaming laptop have several options to choose from.
World-leading laptop manufacturers such as Apple, Dell, and Asus sell laptops in South Africa that offer impressive performance.
When looking to buy a laptop for gaming, it is important to consider aspects such as the display’s refresh rate, the graphics processing unit (GPU), the central processing unit (CPU), and the amount of RAM.
These components contribute greatly to the overall gaming experience that the laptop can provide.
A stand out gaming PC is the MSI GE76 Raider, with an 11th generation Intel Core 19 CPU, 64GB of RAM, 120Hz refresh rate, and Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of video memory.
While it is also important to consider the above aspects when buying a business laptop, other characteristics such as storage, size, and weight may be equally important when it comes to travel.
The MSI WF66 11UI Mobile Workstation offers impressive hardware in a relatively small package.
It has 64GB of RAM, 4TB of SSD storage, an Nvidia Quadro T1200 4GB GPU, and weighs in at 2.3kg.
Several of the most powerful laptops available in South Africa and their specifications are listed below.
MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Max) – R74,999
|Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
|Display
|16-inch 3,456 x 2,234 120Hz
|CPU
|Apple M1 Max
|RAM
|32GB
|GPU
|Apple M1 Max
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
|Storage
|2TB SSD
|Dimensions
|356 x 248 x 17 mm (2.2kg)
Dell XPS 15 9510 Notebook Core 7-11800H – R74,999
|Dell XPS 15 9510 Notebook
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,200 60Hz
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-11800H
|RAM
|32GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Storage
|1TB SSD
|Dimensions
|345 x 230 x 18 mm (2.0kg)
MSI GE76 Raider 11UH Core i9-11980HK – R74,999
|MSI GE76 Raider 11UH
|Display
|17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 120Hz
|CPU
|Intel Core i9-11980HK
|RAM
|64GB
|GPU
|Geforce RTX 3080 16GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
|Storage
|1TB SSD
|Dimensions
|397 x 284 x 26 mm (2.9kg)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 – R73,830
|Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733
|Display
|17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 300Hz
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 9-5900HX
|RAM
|16GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Storage
|1TB SSD
|Dimensions
|395 x 282 x 28 mm (3.0kg)
Razer Blade Pro 17 i7-1165G7 – R69,999
|Razer Blade Pro 17
|Display
|17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,440 165Hz
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-10875H
|RAM
|16GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q 8GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|Dimensions
|395 mm x 260 mm x 20 mm (2.8kg)
Gigabyte AORUS 15P YD Core i7 – R63,989
|Gigabyte AORUS 15P YD
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 240Hz
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-11800H
|RAM
|32GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Storage
|1TB SSD
|Dimensions
|357 mm x 244 mm x 27 mm (2.2kg)
MSI WF66 11UI Mobile Workstation – R53,499
|MSI WF66 11UI Mobile Workstation
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 144Hz
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-11800H
|RAM
|64GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA Quadro T1200 4GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Storage
|4TB SSD
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 25 mm (2.3kg)
Asus Zenbook Pro15 Core i7 – R40,540
|Asus Zenbook Pro15
|Display
|15.6-inch 3,840 x 2,160 60Hz
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-10870H
|RAM
|16GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
|Storage
|1TB SSD
|Dimensions
|354 x 238 x 18 mm (1.8kg)
Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 9 5900HX – R39,999
|Acer Nitro 5
|Display
|15.6-inch 2,560 x 1,440 165Hz
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
|RAM
|16GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
|Storage
|1TB SSD
|Dimensions
|363.4 x 255 x 24 mm (2.2kg)
Surface Laptop 4 15 Core i7 1185G7 – R32,999
|Surface Laptop 4 15
|Display
|15.6-inch 2,496 x 1,664 60Hz
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-1185G7
|RAM
|16GB
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|Dimensions
|339 x 273 x 15 mm (1.5kg)
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.