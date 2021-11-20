Best laptops you can buy in South Africa

South Africans in the market for a powerful business or gaming laptop have several options to choose from.

World-leading laptop manufacturers such as Apple, Dell, and Asus sell laptops in South Africa that offer impressive performance.

When looking to buy a laptop for gaming, it is important to consider aspects such as the display’s refresh rate, the graphics processing unit (GPU), the central processing unit (CPU), and the amount of RAM.

These components contribute greatly to the overall gaming experience that the laptop can provide.

A stand out gaming PC is the MSI GE76 Raider, with an 11th generation Intel Core 19 CPU, 64GB of RAM, 120Hz refresh rate, and Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of video memory.

While it is also important to consider the above aspects when buying a business laptop, other characteristics such as storage, size, and weight may be equally important when it comes to travel.

The MSI WF66 11UI Mobile Workstation offers impressive hardware in a relatively small package.

It has 64GB of RAM, 4TB of SSD storage, an Nvidia Quadro T1200 4GB GPU, and weighs in at 2.3kg.

Several of the most powerful laptops available in South Africa and their specifications are listed below.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Max) – R74,999

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Display 16-inch 3,456 x 2,234 120Hz CPU Apple M1 Max RAM 32GB GPU Apple M1 Max Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Storage 2TB SSD Dimensions 356 x 248 x 17 mm (2.2kg)

Dell XPS 15 9510 Notebook Core 7-11800H – R74,999

Dell XPS 15 9510 Notebook Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,200 60Hz CPU Intel Core i7-11800H RAM 32GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Storage 1TB SSD Dimensions 345 x 230 x 18 mm (2.0kg)

MSI GE76 Raider 11UH Core i9-11980HK – R74,999

MSI GE76 Raider 11UH Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 120Hz CPU Intel Core i9-11980HK RAM 64GB GPU Geforce RTX 3080 16GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Storage 1TB SSD Dimensions 397 x 284 x 26 mm (2.9kg)

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 – R73,830