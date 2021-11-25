Huawei launches first monitors in South Africa — Pricing and specifications detailed

Huawei has launched its first monitors in South Africa — including the premium MateView GT Sound Edition.

The 34-inch all-in-one curved monitor features a WQHD (3,440 × 1,440) VA panel with 1500R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

For fluid motion in gaming and video playback, it packs a 165Hz refresh rate and supports AMD FreeSync, which eliminates screen tearing.

The monitor offers eight preset modes for specific types of games, including real-time strategy, multiplayer online battle arena, and first-person shooters.

While its design and features make it a standout option for gamers, its panel also boasts capabilities for content creators.

According to Huawei, the monitor can display 1.07 billion colours, with support for 90% of the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

Peak brightness is rated at up to 350 nits, while its 4,000:1 contrast ratio supports HDR10.

At the base of the monitor is a dual 5W speaker soundbar that provides stereo sound.

It features a thin horizontal multi-colour FX display with various light effects and a swiping function that lets users adjust the volume quickly.

For capturing audio, a built-in smart dual-mic system can pick up your voice from up to 4 metres away, and 360 degrees around.

Huawei said the system uses artificial intelligence to enhance the clarity of sound to emphasise your voice. It also supports background noise cancellation.

For connecting to peripherals, the MateView GT offers two HDMI ports, a standard-sized DisplayPort, one USB-C connector, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The stand lets you adjust the height by up to 110mm and enables angling the display between 5 degrees forwards and 20 degrees back.

Huawei says the bracket can be easily removed for mounting to the wall via a VESA mount.

The other monitor Huawei is launching locally is the Huawei Display 23.8-inch, a more run-of-the-mill full HD (1080p) IPS model with a 75Hz refresh rate.

The most notable aspects of the panel include a 72% NTSC colour gamut, 1,000:1 contrast ratio and 178-degree viewing angle.

It also enjoys TUV Rheinland certification to reduce eye strain.

The main design features are 5.7mm thick bezels around the sides and top that allow for a 90% screen-to-body ratio, and a slim base and stand that lets you angle the display between 5 degrees forward and 22 degrees to the back.

The MateView GT Sound Edition is priced at R13,999 in South Africa, while the Huawei Display will set you back R3,999.

Both monitors can be pre-ordered from Huawei South Africa’s online store from Friday 26 November and will be broadly available in the country from 7 December 2021.

Pre-orders of the MateView GT Sound Edition qualify for a R2,599 discount when placing a R499 deposit. Buyters will also get a free Huawei Bluetooth speaker.

Below are more images and specifications of the monitors.

Huawei MateView GT Sound Edition

Huawei MateView GT Sound Edition Size 34 inches Aspect ratio 21:9 Resolution 3,440 × 1,440 Curvature 1,500R Screen type VA Refresh rate 165Hz Colour gamut 90% DCI-P3 / 100% sRGB Colours 1.07 billion Brightness 350 nits Contrast ratio 4,000:1 Ports 1× USB-C, 2× HDMI 2.0, 1× DisplayPort 1.4, 1× 3.5mm audio jack

Huawei Display 23.8-inch Huawei Display 23.8-inch Size 23.8-inches Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1,920 × 1,080 Curvature Flat Screen type IPS Refresh rate 75Hz Colour gamut 72% NTSC Colours 16.7 million Brightness 250 nits Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Ports 1× VGA, 1× HDMI

