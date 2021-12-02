Nvidia unveils new RTX 2060 to combat graphics card shortage

Nvidia has pulled the wraps off a new version of its RTX 2060 graphics card.

The RTX 2060 12GB launch follows several reports from insider information that the company would release a card for consumers struggling to get their hands on its popular RTX 30 series.

The global chip shortage has hampered the availability of the newer range.

In instances where consumers can get the cards, they often have to pay inflated prices.

Nvidia will be hoping that using older components and well-established manufacturing capabilities can offer sufficient stock to meet demand and prevent more price hikes by resellers.

The 2021 RTX 2060 is made from the same TU106 silicon fabricated on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET manufacturing process but features more memory and CUDA cores, as well as a higher base clock speed.

The new card’s 12GB GDDR6 memory is double that of the original and 4GB more than its Super iteration.

It also boasts 2,176 CUDA cores, 13.3% more than the original, while retaining the same 272 Tensor cores and 34 RT cores.

The card’s base clock speed runs 7.7% higher than the standard RTX 2060, at 1,470MHz. That puts it on par with the RTX 2060 Super.

The boost clock runs up to 1,650MHz, about 1.8% slower than the original RTX 2060.

Combined, these specifications result in 7.2 teraflops graphics performance, 10.8% higher than the 6.5 teraflops of the first version and the same as the Super.

Based on those figures, buyers should not expect very high frame rates with ray-tracing turned on, but it will at least offer the option to use the new graphics technology that provides more realistic lighting and reflections.

In addition, the RTX 20 series supports Nvidia’s performance-boosting DLSS 2.0, which uses AI to intelligently upscale resolution, resulting in higher framerates without having to compromise on image quality.

Nvidia said various OEMs should make their cards available starting from 7 December 2021 but did not reveal a recommended retail price.

For reference, the original RTX 2060 launched at $349 (R5,571), while the RTX 2060 Super carried a price tag of $399 (R6,369).

The table below compares the specifications of the original RTX 2060, RTX 2060 Super, and 2021’s RTX 2060 12GB.

Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics cards — Specs compared RTX 2060 Super RTX 2060 12GB RTX 2060 Architecture TU106 TU106 TU106 Process Technology TSMC 12FFN TSMC 12FFN TSMC 12FFN Transistors (Billion) 10.8 10.8 10.8 CUDA Cores 2,176 2,176 1,920 Tensor Cores 272 272 240 RT Cores 34 34 30 Base Clock (MHz) 1,470 1,470 1,365 Boost Clock (MHz) 1,650 1,650 1,680 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 14 14 14 VRAM (GB) 8 12 6 VRAM Bus Width 256 192 192 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 7.2 7.2 6.5 Bandwidth (GBps) 448 336 336 TDP (Watts) 175 185 160 Launch Price $399 $ $349

