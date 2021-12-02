Microsoft launches HoloLens 2 in South Africa

Microsoft has made the HoloLens 2 available in South Africa, bringing mixed reality to local enterprises across various sectors.

Mixed reality covers the spectrum from augmented reality to virtual reality, so that these worlds can co-exist and interact in real-time.

According to Microsoft, the technology expands the jobs of first-line employees in sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and education.

The company said that HoloLens 2 offers several benefits to these businesses in South Africa, including:

Enabling remote maintenance, reducing downtime, and improved worker productivity, accuracy and upskilling in the manufacturing and automotive industry

Facilitating training and simulations and remote consultations between experts in the healthcare sector

Driving better learning outcomes through interactive experiences that help students to learn better and faster in the education space

“HoloLens 2 helps businesses and their employees complete crucial tasks faster, safer, and more efficiently, and creates new ways to connect to customers and partners,” said Attilla Szenvedi, COO at Microsoft South Africa.

“It also addresses specific local industry challenges by enabling capabilities that help companies become more competitive and innovative at scale.”

“We have seen a strong demand for mixed reality solutions locally, across a variety of industries,” said Justine Louw, General Manager: Microsoft at Tarsus Distribution.

“We know mixed reality has the potential to unlock immense value for South African businesses by creating efficiencies that lead to cost savings, optimising and enhancing the capabilities of today’s employees, and driving overall business growth through greater innovation and competitiveness,” Louw added.

Tarsus Distribution has been appointed as the sole distributor for HoloLens 2 in South Africa.

