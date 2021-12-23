What crypto mining did to the price of graphics cards in South Africa

The price of graphics processing units (GPUs) in South Africa has increased significantly over recent years, and cryptocurrency miners are partly to blame.

GPUs are critical components for PC gamers and cryptocurrency miners, and the chips have been in short supply since early 2020.

Several factors can be blamed for the high pricing of GPUs, including the demand created by cryptocurrency miners, scalpers buying out all GPUs to sell them at inflated prices, and the silicon chip shortage.

With cryptocurrency prices surging over the past year, miners have set their sights on more powerful GPUs, and mining enterprises often buy the processors in bulk.

Cryptocurrency mining

“Although crypto mining has adversely affected GPU prices, the South African market comprises a mere drop in the vast crypto mining pool,” said Dreamware Tech director Jess Raftopoulos.

“The issue rather lies overseas where crypto mining enterprises purchase hundreds (if not thousands) of GPUs at a time as soon as they leave the factory floor, which significantly impacts the supply of GPUs.”

While the South African market only makes up a fraction of cryptocurrency mining operations globally, local operations may have impacted the domestic availability of graphics cards.

After all, one of the most profitable cryptocurrency mines in the world is located in Johannesburg.

According to Raftopoulos, cryptocurrency miners are attracted to GPUs thanks to their simple setup requirements.

“GPUs are popular with crypto mining as the initial setup is straightforward (programs such as Nicehash provide a user-friendly platform for beginner miners), and minimal investment is required in comparison to their pricier counterparts,” she said.

“Oftentimes buying several 3060 Ti GPUs is a lot cheaper than buying a dedicated mining machine such as an Antminer.”

“These machines are notoriously expensive and are in huge global demand which means stock isn’t readily available either; ergo, GPUs fill the gap,” Raftopoulos added.

The most popular GPU among cryptocurrency miners is the 3060 Ti.

“There is demand for 3080 GPUs as well, however, the 3060 Ti reigns supreme from a price to performance ratio when compared to other GPUs used for mining,” Raftopoulos said.

Chip shortages

According to Raftopoulos, crypto mining isn’t the only contributor to GPU price increases.

“The lack of raw materials used to manufacture GPU chipsets has pushed the price up exponentially,” she said.

“It’s all about supply and demand – with the accelerated demand for these cards and the stagnant rate of supply — a price surge was unfortunately inevitable. ”

Vivek Arya, Managing Director and Senior Analyst of Bank of America Securities, agrees with this sentiment, indicating that the semiconductor shortage is primarily to blame.

“In [semiconductors], we are just going through this tough period of supply shortages. So one way or another, I think we would have gotten this issue,” Arya told CNBC.

“Crypto miners are exacerbating that problem somewhat.”

The semiconductor shortage has impacted several other markets, including the motor, cellular, and lighting industries.

GPU scalpers

Another factor that significantly affects the availability and cost of GPUs is scalpers buying out large quantities of the processors to resell them.

Scalpers buy out a chunk of stock using bots programmed to automatically purchase the GPUs as new stock is added.

US stores such as BestBuy and Newegg are trying to counter this trend by implementing a one-per-household policy.

Scalpers put large markups on the GPUs for resale, often selling basic models at similar prices to higher-end models, and in some instances doubling (or even tripling) the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

Recommendations

“Regarding the GPU shortage and price increases, we would advise PC lovers out there to brace themselves for a rough year ahead due to worsening stock supply,” Raftopoulos said.

Raftopoulos also warned of scammers and against pre-ordering GPUs in the current market.

“There have been many instances where GPU allocations that were destined for SA never reached our shores, as manufacturers simply didn’t have enough stock to fulfil orders,” she said.

“This could result in numerous delays fulfilling the pre-order and the consumer’s funds being tied up with a retailer for many months.”