Most reliable hard drives in the world

While many consumers have started the switch from hard disk drives to solid-state drives, mechanical disks are still widely used for backups and to store much of the data on the web.

Backblaze’s quarterly Drive Stats reports provide useful insights into the performance of various mechanical hard drives used in data centres across the world.

By the end of September 2021, Backblaze had 194,749 drives across four data centres on two continents.

3,537 of these were boot drives, while the remaining 191,212 were data drives. All of the data drives were hard drives.

For its evaluation of hard drive performance, Backblaze removed 386 drives from consideration that were used for testing or for which it did not have at least 60 units.

That left it with 190,826 drives for its Q3 2021 quarterly report.

Backblaze measured the reliability of these drives by using an annualised failure rate (AFR) for each drive.

This is calculated using the number of drive failures relative to the number of active drive days for each disk.

The only drive model that recorded no failures during that quarter was the HGST 12TB drive (model: HUH721212ALE600) from Western Digital, which is used in Backblaze’s Dell storage servers in its Amsterdam data centre.

Five drive models monitored by Backblaze each recorded a single failure during the quarter. These were as follows:

HGST 12TB drive (model: HUH728080ALE600)

Seagate 6TB drive (model: ST6000DX000)

Toshiba 4TB drive (model: MD04ABA400V)

Toshiba 14TB drive (model: MG07ACA14TEY)

WDC 16TB drive (model: WUH721816ALE6L0)

Backblaze said while one failure was good, the number of drive days for each of these drives was 100,256 or less in the quarter.

“This leads to a wide confidence interval for the annualized failure rate (AFR) for these drives,” Backblaze stated.

“Still, kudos to the Seagate 6TB drives (average age 77.8 months) and Toshiba 4TB drives (average age 75.6 months) as they have been good for a long time.”

Backblaze said two particular 12TB and 14TB drives from Seagate were seeing higher failure rates than predicted.

“As noted in the Q2 Drive Stats report, these drives, while manufactured by Seagate, were provisioned in Dell storage servers,” Backblaze said.

“Seagate and Dell were looking into the possible causes for the unexpected failure rate.”

“The limited number of failures, 26 this quarter, have made failure analysis challenging.”

Q3 2021 failure rates

The most reliable hard drives monitored by Backblaze during Q3 2021 are listed in the table below.

Model Drives Drive Days Failures Failure Rate 4TB Hard Drives HGST HMS5C4040BLE640 12,735 1,170,611 6 0.19% HGST HMS5C4040ALE640 3,341 303,035 4 0.48% Seagate ST4000DM000 18,704 1,724,626 87 1.84% Toshiba MD04ABA400V 97 8,973 1 4.07% 6TB Hard Drives Seagate ST6000DX000 886 81,512 1 0.45% 8TB Hard Drives HGST HUH728080ALE600 1,109 100,256 1 0.36% Seagate ST8000DM002 9,731 895,281 42 1.71% Seagate ST8000NM0055 14,367 1,323,645 76 2.10% 10TB Hard Drives Seagate ST10000NM0086 1,194 110,054 9 2.98% 12TB Hard Drives HGST HUH721212ALE600 2,600 239,148 0 0.00% HGST HUH721212ALE604 11,964 1,034,634 8 0.28% HGST HUH721212ALN604 10,829 996,553 14 0.51% Seagate ST12000NM001G 11,996 1,056,012 21 0.73% Seagate ST12000NM0008 20,269 1,867,447 67 1.31% Seagate ST12000NM0007 1,473 216,486 30 5.06% 14TB Hard Drives WDC WUH721414ALE6L4 8,402 760,005 8 0.38% Toshiba MG07ACA14TA 37,967 3,202,092 68 0.78% Seagate ST14000NM001G 10,752 925,925 20 0.79% Toshiba MG07ACA14TEY 447 40,128 1 0.91% Seagate ST14000NM0138 1,630 150,955 26 6.29% 16TB Hard Drives WDC WUH721816ALE6LO 1,040 82,264 1 0.44% Toshiba MG08ACA16TEY 2,054 172,675 5 1.06% Seagate ST16000NM001G 6,059 534,590 17 1.16% Toshiba MG08ACA16TE 1,198 34,523 2 2.11%

