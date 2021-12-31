Backlit vs edge-lit LED TVs — which is the best

As TVs have become more advanced over the years, manufacturers have moved from standard fluorescent-lit liquid crystal displays (LCDs) to LED-lit displays that distribute light in different ways.

Backlit displays have their light source behind the screen, while edge-lit TVs illuminate the display panel using lamps mounted in the sides of the monitor or TV.

There are several differences between the two regarding performance, energy consumption, and aesthetics.

These differences are explained below.

Edge-lit displays can illuminate the panel from the top and bottom edges of the screen or from a light source that encompasses the screen’s perimeter.

This kind of display allows manufacturers to make their TVs thinner.

Another significant benefit of edge-lit displays relates to power consumption.

According to research conducted by Eco Cost Savings, edge-lit TVs use 31.2W on average, compared to an average of 62.5W for backlit LED displays.

This means that edge-lit TVs are close to 50% more energy-efficient on average than backlit TVs.

They are also generally cheaper than backlit TVs.

However, edge-lit displays can have significant drawbacks because there is far less control over the backlight.

As a result, edge-lit displays may show light pooling — where illumination in one area of the screen is more intense than in another — and this is often more evident under low light conditions.

Generally, edge-lit displays have poorer picture quality than backlit TVs.

Examples of edge-lit TVs include:

Backlit displays arrange their light source in blocks that are located behind the screen, which can be switched on or off independently of one another.

This provides the benefit of more control over the spread of backlight, offering deeper shadows, brighter highlights, and more vivid colour. This technology is called local dimming.

The light source configuration also allows these displays to have a better contrast ratio than edge-lit LED TVs. When a backlight block is switched off, viewers get a true black signal.

Some backlit displays do not have this capability and are called direct-lit displays. These displays offer poorer picture quality than displays with local dimming — referred to as Full Array displays.

While backlit TVs offer better picture quality than edge-lit displays, they do have their downfalls.

Firstly, backlit TVs consume twice as much energy on average than edge-lit TVs.

Backlit TVs are also generally thicker than edge-lit displays, as manufacturers require more space for the light source.

Lastly, backlit TVs are usually more expensive.

Examples of backlit TVs include: