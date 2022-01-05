Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 announced

Nvidia has announced three new graphics cards, including a budget-friendly version of the Geforce RTX 30-series.

The Geforce RTX 3050, which Nvidia said is the “first 50-class desktop GPU to power the latest ray-traced games at over 60 frames per second”, features 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a boost frequency of 1.78 GHz.

The card is built on a 128-bit memory interface, with 2nd generation ray tracing and 3rd generation tensor cores.

It offers a single HDMI port that supports 4K 120Hz HDR, 8K 60Hz HDR and variable refresh rates. It also features two DisplayPort 1.4a connectors.

Nvidia will not be releasing its edition of the card, but it will be available from companies such as Asus, Zotac, Gigabyte, and MSI from $249 (R4,000, excl. VAT and import costs) in the US.

The company also revealed two powerful gaming-laptop orientated GPUs — the Geforce RTX 3080 Ti and Geforce RTX 3070 Ti.

This will be the first Nvidia 80 Ti-class GPU to come to laptops.

Nvidia says it packs “16GB of the fastest GDDR6 ever shipped in a laptop” and that the Geforce RTX 3080 Ti offers better performance than the TITAN RTX desktop GPU.

The Geforce RTX 3070 Ti further expands Nvidia’s range of Ti-class laptop GPUs, and the company said it is 70% faster than the previous generation GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER.

The 3070 Ti is said to run AAA titles in 1440p, at over 100 frames per second.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will be available in laptops priced from $2,499 (R40,100) and $1,499 (R24,000) respectively, starting from 1 February 2022.

