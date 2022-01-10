Goodbye expensive screen repairs — Researchers build 3D printer that can make OLED displays

Your broken smartphone or TV screen might soon be much cheaper to fix.

Researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have developed a customised 3D printer capable of fully printing a flexible OLED display.

Their study was recently published in Science Advances, a peer-reviewed scientific journal from the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

The team claims their findings could result in low-cost OLED displays in the future that could be widely produced using 3D printers by anyone at home instead of by technicians in microfabrication facilities.

“The nice part about our research is that the manufacturing is all built-in, so we’re not talking 20 years out with some ‘pie in the sky’ vision,” explained Michel Alpine, senior author of the study.

“This is something that we actually manufactured in the lab, and it is not hard to imagine that you could translate this to printing all kinds of displays ourselves at home or on the go within just a few years, on a small portable printer.”

The researchers’ custom-built table-top 3D printer cost about the same as a Tesla Model S. Currently, the luxury electric vehicle starts at roughly $90,000 (R1.4 million).

To print the OLED, it used two different modes of printing.

Extrusion printing was used for the electrodes, interconnects, insulation, and encapsulation, while the active layers were spray printed with the same 3D printer at room temperature.

The result was a six-layer prototype flexible display measuring 1.5 inches and boasting 64 pixels.

All of the pixels were working, with the research team showcasing the OLED displaying the word “HELLO”.

The first author of the study, Ruitao Su, said the flexible display could be packaged in an encapsulating material, making it suitable for various applications.

“The device exhibited a relatively stable emission over the 2,000 bending cycles, suggesting that fully 3D printed OLEDs can potentially be used for important applications in soft electronics and wearable devices,” said Su.

The team’s next goal is to print OLED displays with higher resolution and brightness.

For reference, an HD display with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution has a total pixel count of about 2 million.

The video below shows a few moments from a timelapse of the 3D printing process that created the flexible OLED.