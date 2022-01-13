Best-selling PC makers in 2021

Lenovo remained the top-selling personal computer (PC) manufacturer in a year where all of the world’s biggest computer makers saw substantial growth.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) recently revealed that worldwide PC shipments in 2021 surged to 348.8 million units in 2021, up 14.8% from the year before.

Notably, this was the highest level of shipments in the PC market since 2012.

“2021 has truly been a return to form for the PC,” said the research manager for IDC’s mobile and consumer device trackers, Jitesh Ubrani.

Ubrani said consumer need for PCs in emerging markets and global commercial demand remained strong during the last quarter of the year, even with supply being a gating factor.

“While consumer and educational demand has tapered in some developed markets, we continue to believe the overall PC market has reset at a much higher level than before the pandemic,” Ubrani said.

Manufacturers with systems running either Windows or ChromeOS dominated the top 5 during the year, accounting for at least 70% of the market. That does not include the wide range of other manufacturers also relying primarily on these operating systems.

Lenovo remained the top-selling PC manufacturer, shipping around 81.94 million units during 2021, which account for approximately 23.5% of the market — only slightly less than in 2020.

It was followed by HP, with 74.10 million shipments taking up 21.2% of the market share. That represents a more substantial decrease from its previous 22.3% market share.

Dell slotted into the third spot, managing to rack up 59.30 million shipments, nearly 10 million more than it shipped in 2020. The overall impact was a slight increase in market share from 16.6% to 17%.

In fourth place was Apple, which shipped 27.78 million computers in 2021, up by more than 5 million units overall from the year before. That means it grew shipments by 22.1%, the most of any manufacturer in the top 5.

Rounding out the best-sellers was Acer, which increased shipments from 20.98 million to maintain its 6.9% market share.

The table below compares the shipments, market share, and growth of the world’s top PC manufacturers in 2020 and 2021.

Top PC manufacturers in 2021 Company 2021 shipments 2021 market share 2020 shipments 2020 market share 2021/2020 growth 1. Lenovo 81,935 23.5% 71,832 23.6% 14.1% 2. HP Inc. 74,104 21.2% 67,782 22.3% 9.3% 3. Dell Technologies 59,303 17.0% 50,297 16.6% 17.9% 4. Apple 27,775 8.0% 22,754 7.5% 22.1% 5. Acer Group 23,906 6.9% 20,977 6.9% 14.0% Others 81,777 23.4% 70,218 23.1% 16.5% Total 348,800 100.0% 303,860 100.0% 14.8%

