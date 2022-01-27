Intel Arc graphics card leaks reveal good news for gamers

A leak of the potential memory configuration of Intel’s upcoming dedicated Arc Alchemist GPUs suggests the company’s graphics cards could become serious competition for Nvidia’s RTX 30 series and AMD’s Radeon 6000 range.

A slide posted on Twitter claimed to show five variants — or stock keeping units (SKUs) — of Intel’s Arc GPU for laptops.

The top-of-the-line option boasts 512 execution units (EUs), 16GB VRAM, and a 512GB/s bus.

That should put it on equal footing to the mobile versions of the RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 or Radeon 6800 or 6900 graphics cards.

The two models below the high-end SKU boast the same number of EUs and VRAM on the same interfaces as the RTX 3060 and RTX 3050, respectively.

The lower-end SKU4 and SKU5 models are expected to compete with Nvidia’s MX range, primarily geared towards machines with powerful multimedia editing capabilities.

Below is the leaked slide showing the memory configuration of each of the Intel Arc mobile GPUs.

While these specifications only cover the notebook versions of Intel’s cards, there are also desktop variants on the way.

A supposed benchmark of the desktop version of the SKU1 card listed on SiSoftware showed it beating the RTX 3070 Ti in compute and floating-point performance.

Pictures of the desktop version of the card were also recently leaked by YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead.

Intel is expected to launch the Arc Alchemist range during the first quarter of 2022, so the cards should be unveiled before the end of March.

The early details on performance are good news for gamers desperate for a new graphics card.

The industry has suffered severe GPU supply shortages due to the ongoing chip crunch, worsened by cryptocurrency miners scooping up multiple GPUs.

Given its extensive network of fabrication partners, Intel’s entry into the dedicated graphics card fray is expected to help alleviate the supply crunch.

Now read: I built an ambient backlight system for my computer screen for R600