The weakened rand has heavily impacted the cost of distributing imported tech in South Africa over recent years.

The South African rand has weakened significantly since 2018 — from less than R12 to the US dollar to R15.54 per dollar today.

However, having reached a low of R19.35 to the dollar in April 2020, the current situation paints a better picture.

A portion of the South African tech industry trades in euros, another currency against which the rand has struggled. Currently, at R17.33 to the euro, the exchange rate has climbed substantially from R10.22 in January 2012.

“All imported products are priced and purchased in foreign currencies. Consequently, the rand selling price is impacted,” David Kan, CEO at Mustek Limited, told MyBroadband in May 2020.

Jess Raftopoulos, director at Dreamware Tech, said that the rand-dollar rate of exchange always affects pricing considerably.

Raftopoulos explained that it is not as simple as buying stock at a favourable exchange rate.

“Some distribution channels run on a 90-day account with manufacturers where the rand-dollar exchange fluctuates depending on the current value and not the price that they originally purchased the stock at,” Raftopoulos said.

“For example, a distributor could buy 1,000 units of a single item at the best exchange rate the country has ever had, but if the rate of exchange drops radically two weeks later, their pricing adjusts accordingly.”

She explained that this was why consumers don’t always see a price decrease when the exchange rate improves as the suppliers are still trying to make up for previously weak rand-dollar.

“Should a distributor secure stock at an advantageous rate of exchange only to have it plummet, enough profit needs to be generated to purchase stock in the future, accounting for the poor exchange rate.”

As a result, distributors have to increase their prices which leads to a reduction in sales.

“This basic premise applies to any industry. If pricing increases exponentially, then sales can plummet as a result,” Raftopoulos stated.

In addition, import taxes and various other costs involved in importing stock contribute to pricing volatility.

Distributors can be negatively impacted when they have paid for stock in advance and exchange rates change.

“Conversely, some distributors pay cash upfront for stock, but the fluctuating exchange rate can negatively impact their import fees and taxes,” Raftopoulos explained.

“Should one buy at a weak exchange, then have the exchange rate fluctuate, the taxes when the stock lands can be exponentially higher than forecasted, subsequently leading to further price increases.”

While exchange rates are partly to blame, another major issue impacting hardware prices in South Africa is shipping costs.

“Shipping costs have skyrocketed to around 400% the price of what they once were,” Raftopoulos said.

“This instantly adds a massive cost to our distributors that must be factored into the pricing of their stock to remain profitable.”