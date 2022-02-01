World’s first 500Hz monitor unveiled

Chinese electronics manufacturer BOE has claimed to make the world’s first monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate, according to a report from Sina.

Although the brand might not be familiar to countries outside China, it is one of the world’s largest display makers.

Its prototype 500Hz display features a 27-inch panel with a Full HD (1080p) resolution, 8-bit colour depth, and 1ms response time.

The extreme refresh rate is possible thanks to a high-mobility oxide back panel.

Currently, the fastest refresh rate you can get on a gaming monitor or gaming laptop display is 360Hz.

These panels are available from manufacturers such as Acer, Alienware, and ASUS.

However, it remains to be seen whether BOE will bring a 500Hz gaming monitor to market.

The most significant advantage of a high refresh rate monitor is in competitive gaming.

A higher maximum refresh rate means that a monitor can produce more frames per second, meaning that opponents are more accurately shown to be in a particular position than they would be at a lower refresh rate.

Linus Tech Tips previously performed an in-depth test that involved several professional e-sports gamers and streamers to illustrate how this works.

The test showed that the benefits of higher refresh rates are more noticeable at the lower end. Particularly with the jump from 60Hz to 144Hz, and again up to 240Hz.

But as illustrated by YouTuber Optimum Tech, the returns are greatly diminished with the jump from 240Hz to 360Hz.

In a video justifying his move back to 240Hz, the YouTuber explained that higher refresh rates don’t necessarily guarantee better motion clarity.

It was also more difficult for him to distinguish between 240Hz and 360Hz than between 144Hz and 240Hz.

That means it should be even less noticeable when going to 500Hz.

In addition, you would struggle to hit frame rates anywhere near 500 — even on some of the most powerful graphics cards on the market.