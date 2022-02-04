RTX 3090 Ti spotted online — and it costs as much as a small car

Pricing for Nvidia’s upcoming top-end gaming graphics card — the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti — has started appearing online.

Twitter user @momomomo_us has spotted an MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X 24G listed by Japanese retailer Rakuten on backorder for 633,773 yen, which works out to just over R84,000.

Wcftech has also reported that other custom models have appeared on a Vietnamese retailer’s site, ranging between $4,000 (R61,000) and $6,000 (R91,660).

For reference, Wootware currently sells the base GeForce RTX 3090 for R42,999, while Evetech’s cheapest RTX 3090 starts at R50,999.

The significant price differences would suggest big gains in performance with the Ti variant, but this remains to be confirmed.

Nvidia announced the RTX 3090 Ti during CES 2022 in January but failed to deliver more details as promised by the end of that month.

The company is yet to share the card’s performance gains over its predecessor or rivals. It has also kept mum on a suggested retail price for manufacturers (MSRP).

Firmware and production problems

Earlier rumours on the web suggest that Nvidia has asked its OEM partners to stop production of the card due to PCB and BIOS-related problems.

While these issues now appear to have been resolved, YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead claims that there also seems to be challenges with ramping up manufacturing of the card’s GA102 GPU die at Samsung, Nvidia’s fabricator.

Despite the delays, much of the technical details on the card is already available.

A supposed leaked specification sheet from @wxnod for the card revealed it could come with a whopping 480W thermal design power, 130W more than the base RTX 3090.

It also included a recommended power supply size of 1,000W.

Other specifications for the card confirmed so far include 10,752 Cuda cores, 24GB GDDR6X video memory, and a 21Gbps memory bandwidth.

On the MSI version, core clock speeds run at 1,660Mhz in Gaming and Silent Modes, and 1,900MHz in Extreme Mode.

Below is the leaked specification sheet of the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X 24G.

