Huawei launches new MateBook X Pro

Huawei unveiled its new premium MateBook X Pro laptop and the MateBook E — a two-in-one convertible — on the eve of Mobile World Congress 2022.

The MateBook X Pro is Huawei’s top-end notebook, featuring powerful hardware in a thin and light chassis.

The 2022 version is the first Huawei laptop supporting the P3 wide colour gamut, making it an appealing option for content creators and visual purists.

It has a 14.2-inch touch display with a 3,120 x 2,080 resolution and 264 pixels-per-inch (PPI) density. For comparison, the newest MacBook Pro 14’s display has a 254 PPI.

The screen lets users switch between a 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rate, depending on whether they’d prefer longer battery life or smoother visuals.

The laptop also boasts impressive specifications in the sound department, with an array of six speakers that include subwoofers for bass and four microphones with support for AI-optimised audio input.

On the inside, the latest iteration comes with Intel’s 11th-gen U-series processors, although it will also be available with the much-lauded 12-gen chips later this year.

Users get 1TB of fast NVMe PCIe SSD storage and 16GB LPDDR4X RAM as standard.

For expansion and connecting peripherals, the MateBook X Pro offers four USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The battery pack in the MateBook X Pro comes with a 60Wh capacity, sizeable for a thin-and-light model.

Using the included 90W charger, owners will be able to add three hours of use in 15 minutes.

The second new device, the MateBook E, is effectively a powerful tablet with support for a magnetic keyboard and stylus.

It offers a 12.6-inch OLED touch display with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and 90% screen-to-body ratio.

Buyers get three Intel 11th-gen G series processors to choose from — a Core i3, i5, or i7 — which come paired with either Intel UHD or Iris Xe graphics.

In terms of memory, the entry-level models start with 8GB LPDDRX4 RAM, which can be doubled to 16GB RAM for more memory-intensive users.

The NVME PCIe SSD storage is available in three options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The MateBook E also offers a top-notch audio experience, with four speakers providing loud and clear sound and four microphones for voice input.

The laptop is poised to take on the likes of Microsoft’s Surface Pro and the iPad Pro.

Both laptops feature fingerprint-enabled power buttons to provide secure biometric access.

The MateBook X Pro will start at €1,899 in Europe, while the entry-level MateBook E with a Core-i3 will go for €649.

South African availability and pricing must still be confirmed, although given how popular Huawei’s laptops have been in the country, it is likely we will see at least one of these models on our shores in the coming months.

Below are the specifications and images of the 2022 Huawei MateBook X Pro and Huawei MateBook E.

Huawei MateBook X Pro OS Windows 11 Home CPU Intel Core i7-1195G7 Display options 14.2-inch 3,120 x 2,080 LTPS up to 60Hz refresh rate GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 16GB LPDDRX4 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Ports 4 x USB-C, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Webcam 720p Battery 60Wh Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5mm (1.38kg) Pricing €1,899 (R32,575)