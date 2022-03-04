What’s Next – Ricky Pereira discusses the security and resilience benefits of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers

Ricky Pereira is the Dell Enterprise Business Unit Manager at Pinnacle — a position he has held since July 2017.

Pereira is an experienced technical operations professional with an impressive history in the information and technology services industry.

He previously worked as a Dell Enterprise Solutions Architect, where he was responsible for designing infrastructure solutions.

He is particularly passionate about Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and their value to South African businesses.

In this episode of What’s Next, Pereira unpacks how Dell EMC PowerEdge servers place a major priority on cyber resilience and security from before your server is even up and running.

Pereira also discusses Dell Technologies’ Cyber Resilient Architecture 2.0, including what makes it superior to its predecessor and the other options on the market.

He then talks about how Dell EMC PowerEdge servers offer built-in protection against firmware attacks, before discussing how these servers help you recover data quickly if you are targeted by a ransomware attack.

Pereira then speaks about additional features that PowerEdge servers offer, and concludes by briefly talking about other popular Dell Technologies enterprise products.

The full interview with Pereira is embedded below.