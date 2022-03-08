Apple launches Mac Studio — a compact computer with the “world’s most powerful chip”

Apple has unveiled a new compact computer aimed at professional content creators, 3D animators and software developers — the Mac Studio.

The device’s design resembles a “beefed up” Mac Mini but promises better performance than Apple’s current top-of-the-line Mac Pro and iMac models.

“With Mac Studio, users can do things that are not possible on any other desktop, such as rendering massive 3D environments and playing back 18 streams of ProRes video,” Apple claimed.

Buyers will be able to configure it with either an M1 Max or the brand new M1 Ultra chip, which Apple claims is the world’s fastest computer processor.

It boasts up to a 20-core CPU and 64-core GPU with double the power of the M1 Max.

Apple claimed the M1 Ultra version would be 60% faster than the Mac Pro with a 28-core Xeon CPU and 3.8 times faster than the 27-inch iMac with a 10-core processor.

In terms of graphics, Apple states it will be 4.5 times faster than the Radeon Pro W6900X, the top-end option in the 27-inch iMac, and up to 80% faster than the fastest Mac graphics card available today.

For transcoding video, Apple said that the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra would be an astounding 12 times faster than the 27-inch iMac and up to 5.6 times faster than the 28-core Mac Pro.

The M1 Max version of the Mac Studio supports up to 64GB unified memory and the M1 Ultra up to 128GB.

The SSD, which can be configured for up to 8TB of storage, delivers speeds up to 7.4GB/s.

The Mac Studio offers a wide assortment of ports on the back, including four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, HDMI, and a professional audio jack.

Two more USB-C ports on the front support 10Gb/s speeds on the M1 Max model and 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 4 on the M1 Ultra variant.

Photographers and filmmakers will also rejoice at the presence of an SD card slot for easily transferring images and video.

In terms of wireless connections, users get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 built-in.

Pricing

The Mac Studio will start at $1,999 (R30,569, excl. VAT and sales tax) in the US and is available to order in that country from today.

Local pricing and launch details remain to be confirmed.

Below are images of Apple’s first-ever Mac Studio.