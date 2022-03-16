Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could cause tech shortages — and higher prices in South Africa

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may cause supply chain disruptions to semiconductor chips that could push up prices of cars, TVs, household appliances, and electronic devices.

This is according to Absa economists who analysed the effect of soaring commodity prices after Russia attacked Ukraine.

“With Ukraine and Russia together accounting for 70% of the world’s exports of neon gas, the conflict may impair the supply of critical semiconductor chips, which was only just beginning to settle after the disruptions of the pandemic,” the economists said.

They explained that highly purified neon gas is a crucial component of the lasers that etch the integrated circuits onto the silicon wafers.

Fortunately, neon gas is distilled from the air.

“Other suppliers can perhaps fairly quickly set up production capabilities, unlike other key commodities, such as oil, palladium or cobalt, where the available supply is tied to a particular national geography.”

Absa’s economists predicted that new vehicles and other chip-reliant goods such as TVs, household appliances, and phones might experience some supply challenges that could increase prices.

Vehicles currently make up 5.4% of South Africa’s consumer price index basket, while electronics and appliances collectively make up 1.2%.

Increases across these product categories would therefore have some impact on South Africa’s average inflation rate.

The MyBroadband Tech Inflation Index recently revealed that inflation on computers, peripherals, and smart home assistant devices reached 2.35% in the past year, while electronic entertainment device prices increased by 5.35%.

Prices on telephone hardware and other consumer electronics decreased by 4.58% in the past year.

South African Tech Inflation Index Category 2021 Value 2022 Value Change Internet services and electronic information providers 1.000 0.844 -15.60%

Computer software and accessories 1.000 0.916 -8.43%

Telephone hardware, calculators and other consumer electronics 1.000 0.954 -4.58%

Computers, peripherals and smart home assistant devices 1.000 1.024 +2.35%

Electronic entertainment 1.000 1.053 +5.35%

Overall

5.000

4.791

-4.18%



Major chipmakers assured last month that the war in Ukraine would not worsen the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

“The semiconductor industry has a diverse set of suppliers of key materials and gases, so we do not believe there are immediate supply disruption risks related to Russia and Ukraine,” Semiconductor Industry Association chief executive John Neuffer said.

Chip companies reportedly became aware of this problem when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and diversified their suppliers of neon gas.

Computer chip giant Intel said that it does not anticipate any impact on its supply chain.

“Our strategy of having a diverse, global supply chain minimises our risk of potential local interruptions,” stated Intel.

GlobalFoundries, the United States’ largest provider of outsourced chipmaking, said it does not anticipate any risk.

However, it also conceded that it is not immune to global shortages.

“Our footprint [in the US, Singapore, and Germany] provides us with more insulation.”