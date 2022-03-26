The best laptops in South Africa under R20,000

26 March 2022

South Africans in the market for a new laptop have some excellent options to choose from without breaking the bank.

The most important factors users interested in buying a new laptop for business and everyday purposes should consider are processing speeds, battery life, size, and storage.

The MacBook Air is a great choice for people who are constantly on the move and don’t always have access to a power point since it has up to 14 hours of battery life. The M1 processor offers fast performance for a reliable and snappy experience.

Additionally, the MacBook Air will benefit users who already have iPhones and other Apple products, as it seamlessly integrates into Apple’s device ecosystem.

However, Dell’s Inspiron 14 should be your go-to option if you want a Windows alternative instead.

The Inspiron 14’s Ryzen 7 5700U central processing unit (CPU) paired with 16 GB of RAM will easily handle multitasking-heavy workloads.

Users looking to invest in a gaming laptop should consider the specifications of the graphics card, the central processing unit (CPU), and the amount of RAM.

A gaming laptop’s screen refresh rate is also important to keep in mind, particularly when it contains a high-end GPU.

The Victus Ryzen 5 gaming laptop from HP offers users an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 16 GB RAM, and a 144 Hz display refresh rate.

This makes it capable of running most modern games at 60 frames per second and above.

It also comes with a 1 TB SSD, meaning users won’t have to worry about game installations taking up all their storage space.

Alternatively, South African gamers looking for an Intel-based laptop can opt for the Lenovo Legion 5.

The Legion 5 15ITH6 Core i5 ships with an Intel 11th-Gen Core i5 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, but it only includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Users who want this laptop with more RAM and storage will have to pay above R20,000.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M1 — R18,999

MacBook Air 13-inch M1 specifications
Display 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 @ 60 Hz
CPU Apple M1
RAM 8 GB unified memory
GPU Apple M1 Integrated Graphics
Storage 256 GB SSD
Ports 2 x Thunderbolt / USB 4
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm (1.29 kg)
Battery life Up to 14 hours

Dell Inspiron 14 5415 Ryzen 7 — R18,999

Dell Inspiron 14 5415 Ryzen 7 specifications
Display 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 @ 60 Hz
CPU Ryzen 7 5700U
RAM 16 GB
GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
Storage 512 GB SSD
Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Type A (1 x supports DisplayPort 1.4), 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1 x HDMI
Dimensions 321.27 x 212.8 x 17.99 mm (1.46 kg)
Battery life Up to 4 hours

HP Victus Ryzen 5 — R18,999

HP Victus Ryzen 5 specifications
Display 16.1-inch 1,920 x 1,080 @ 144 Hz
CPU Ryzen 5 5600H
RAM 16 GB
GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4 GB
Storage 1 TB SSD
Ports 1 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm (2.46 kg)
Battery life Up to 8 hours

Lenovo Legion 5 — R19,799

Lenovo Legion 5 15ITH6 Core i5 specifications
Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 @ 165 Hz
CPU Intel Core i5-11400H
RAM 8GB
GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4 GB
Storage 256GB SSD
Ports 4 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 2 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI 2.1
Dimensions 362.56 x 260.61 x 25.75 mm (2.4 kg)
Battery life Up to 9 hours

