Intel Arc S Limited Edition announced

Limited editions for Intel’s Arc A-Series graphics cards have been announced and are slated to release during the US summer — between 28 May and 5 September 2022.

The Arc series of discrete GPUs were initially announced for a 2020 release but suffered several delays and are scheduled to drop in 2022.

Despite this, little is known of the capabilities of the new Intel cards relative to the current AMD and Nvidia GPUs currently on the market.

Intel’s Arc graphics are used in a new lineup of laptops that promise improved gaming and multimedia capabilities.

The first series of these new laptops, which use the Intel Arc 3 GPU, is available for pre-order, while the Intel Arc 5 and 7 GPU versions will release late this year.

This new generation of laptops uses Intel X Matrix Extensions that the chip giant said would deliver nearly 16 times the compute power for AI inferencing operations compared to traditional GPU vector units.

They also feature X Super Sampling to provide high-performance upscaling.

The currently known specifications of the coming series of discrete graphics cards include five models with VRAM and Xe cores ranging from 4GB and six cores to 16GB and 32 cores.

Intel has also indicated that the limited series of cards will support full AV1 hardware acceleration for encoding and decoding and higher-quality streaming.

Its limited edition cards may be equivalent to a Founders Edition from Nvidia or a reference design from AMD.

Such cards could become a permanent fixture depending on the market reception.

The full specifications and benchmarking of the Intel Arc series of GPUs have yet to be released.

