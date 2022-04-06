New AMD 5000 processors — South African pricing

South African PC hardware retailer Wootware has listed pricing for AMD’s new mid-range Ryzen 5000 series processors.

Unveiled on 15 March 2022, the chips are set to compete with Intel’s impressive 12th-gen Alder Lake line-up, the first from the company to feature a 10-nanometre design and use a combination of performance and efficiency cores.

Intel has put up worthy contenders to AMD’s typical bang-for-buck offerings with aggressively priced chips across its range.

AMD is hitting back with a selection of processors geared towards budget-focused gamers.

Coinciding with international availability, Wootware on Monday started offering the Ryzen 5 5500, Ryzen 5 5600, and Ryzen 7 5700X.

Its prices compare reasonably well with the manufacturers’ suggested retail price (MSRP) in the US.

The most affordable of these is the Ryzen 5 5500, priced at R2,999 (incl. VAT), compared to the US MSRP of $159 (R2,324), which excludes VAT and other taxes.

For that price, you are getting a six-core CPU with a 3.6GHz base clock, 4.2GHz boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache.

The Ryzen 5 5600 will set you back R3,799, compared to $199 (R2,909, excl. VAT) in the US.

This chip features the same number of cores and threads but a slightly higher boost clock speed of 4.4GHz and double the L3 cache.

The fastest new processor available now is the Ryzen 7 5700X, which has a price tag of R5,499, compared to $299 (R4,367, excl. VAT) in the US.

It features 8 cores and 16 threads, a base clock of 3.4GHz, boost clock of 4.6GHz, and 32MB of L3 cache.

The pricing and availability of the new high-end Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor and the four new cheaper 4000 series chips were only available upon request.

The table below shows the pricing and specifications of the new AMD processor available from Wootware.