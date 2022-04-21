AMD launches new Ryzen Pro 6000 laptop chip

AMD has launched its new lineup of Ryzen Pro 6000 accelerated processing units (APUs), which promise to improve battery life and performance in premium business laptops.

Alongside the Ryzen Pro 6000 APUs, the hardware manufacturer has also released its Ryzen Pro 5000 APUs.

As the new chips are APUs, the central processing unit and the graphics processing unit are on the same chip.

The 6000 Pro APUs are based on AMD’s 6nm Zen 3+ architecture and use RDNA 2 integrated graphics — the same technology used in the latest generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

The new Ryzen Pro APUs will come in an H-series and a U-series chip.

The H-series is geared towards high performance and will have high power consumption, while the U-series will is meant for efficiency and has low power draw.

H-series APUs will draw anywhere from 35 to 45 watts, and U-series chips will run between 15 and 35 watts.

The Ryzen Pro 6000 H-series chips will come in six models, ranging from the Ryzen Pro 6650HS to the Ryzen 9 Pro 6950H.

The Pro 6000’s U-series processors are the Ryzen Pro 6650U and the Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U.

The Ryzen Pro 5000 processors will only come in a U variant — the Ryzen 3 Pro 5475U, Ryzen 5 Pro 5675U, and the Ryzen 7 Pro 5875U.

To showcase the improved performance of the new chips, AMD released slides that compare the Ryzen 7 Pro 6000 U-series with Intel’s 12th-Gen P-Series processors.

The comparison asserts a 25% multi-thread performance increase in Cinebench R23, better graphical performance in 3DMark Time Spy, and 50% better performance in Passmark 10.

AMD’s most intriguing claim, however, relates to battery life improvements.

A laptop with a Ryzen 7 6850U processor can reportedly get up to 29 hours of video playback at 150 nits brightness.

AMD has confirmed that upcoming Lenovo ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops and HP’s EliteBooks and ProBooks will ship with AMD’s new Ryzen Pro 6000 and 5000 chips.

Ryzen Pro 6000 series-based laptops will arrive in Q2, but there are no pricing details yet.

Now read: Netflix market value plummets by R633 billion