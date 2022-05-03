What’s Next – Taropa Technologies’ Paul Basson and Samantha Swanepoel discuss the benefits of using HP’s Managed Print Solutions

Paul Basson is the Chief Financial Officer at Taropa Technologies and has been with the company since 2011.

He is highly involved in the company’s daily operations and high-level decision-making, ensuring that the company keeps moving forward and aligns with its customer and vendor requirements.

Samantha Swanepoel is the Operations and Service Manager at Taropa Technologies.

She comes from an HP background which has helped her to develop an in-depth knowledge of the products, services, and procedures within HP.

In this interview, Basson and Swanepoel join Aki Anastasiou on MyBroadband’s What’s Next talk show to discuss Taropa’s services.

Basson begins by introducing Taropa and explaining which business-to-business services it offers, focusing primarily on its HP Managed Print Solutions (MPS).

Swanepoel explains what MPS are and how companies of various sizes can benefit from them.

Basson also explains the advantages of HP’s printing services, such as the security-first focus of these solutions, as well as the fact that HP is an environmentally friendly company.

They then talk about how businesses can save money by using Taropa as their HP MPS provider, as well as the many other benefits of working with the company.

The full interview with Paul Basson and Samantha Swanepoel from Taropa Technologies can be viewed below.