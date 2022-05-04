Razer will launch world’s first laptop with 240Hz OLED screen

Gaming brand Razer will update its Blade 15 laptop with an OLED display featuring a 240Hz refresh rate, the first of its kind on the market.

The new Blade 15’s 15.6-inch screen will offer a 1440p resolution and cover 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space.

This promises stunning colour reproduction in games and would make the machine suitable for media professionals who need precise colour accuracy when editing videos or photos.

There is one caveat, though. The screen’s brightness will max out at 400 nits — which means it won’t be suitable in bright, directly-lit environments.

The new Blade 15 will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022 and start at $3,500 (R55,339).

For that hefty price tag, you get a Core i9-12900H processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a 1TB SSD.

It’s not clear how much Razer will change the laptop’s design, but the company has remained conservative with recent annual updates to the model.

Gaming OLEDs still rare

OLED panels on gaming monitors remain scarce.

In most cases, gamers have to choose between better colours with an OLED screen or smoother gameplay with higher refresh rates on regular LED-backlit LCDs.

OLEDs provide deeper blacks than LCDs because their individual pixels can be switched off, resulting in better colour contrast.

But OLED panels are expensive when compared to LCDs, which means there are few options on the market for gamers.

One exception is the much-praised Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED which uses Samsung’s new QD-OLED tech.

Now read: South African PlayStation Plus prices and launch date revealed