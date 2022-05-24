AMD announces Ryzen 7000 processors

AMD has announced that its Ryzen 7000 series “Raphael” processors will release “this Fall” — traditionally between early September and late November in North America.

This year, the Fall season is from 5 September to 24 November.

During AMD’s Computex 2022 keynote, CEO Lisa Su said that the Raphael processors would run on AMD’s latest Zen 4 architecture, using new 5-nanometer core chipsets.

The new desktop chips will have double the amount of L2 cache as the previous generation Zen 3 processors, with maximum boost frequencies surpassing 5Ghz.

AMD explained the max boost for AMD Ryzen processors is “the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload.”

“Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates,” AMD said.

The presentation showed a pre-production 16-core,32-thread Ryzen 7000 CPU completing a test render 31% faster than Intel’s 16-core, 24-thread i9 12900K processor.

Compared to AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series chips, the Raphael processor showed a 15% increased single-threaded performance.

A Ghostwire Tokyo demo showcased the 7000 series CPU running at an in-game core frequency above 5.3GHz.

As a first for AMD’s desktop processors, each 7000 series chip will now come with RDNA 2 integrated graphics baked in from launch.

Somewhat surprisingly, Raphael processors will only support DDR5 RAM.

DDR5 exclusivity combined with an AM5 socket prerequisite means consumers looking to upgrade will have to opt for the latest motherboards that support both technologies.

However, AMD has noted that the new processors will still be compatible with Socket AM4 coolers.

Alongside the Ryzen 7000 series launch, AMD will release three chipsets for the new AM5 platform — X670 Extreme, X670, and B650 — of which the B650 will be the cheapest option.