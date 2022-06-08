World’s largest holographic display announced

Looking Glass Factory has announced its largest holographic display yet — the Looking Glass 65-inch.

The hologram specialist showcased its display at the Augmented World Expo that took place on 1–3 June, VentureBeat reported.

The display is 65-inches in size and features an 8K resolution.

Unlike the 3D TVs of yesteryear, the Looking Glass 65-inch display does not require any specially-designed glasses or headsets to view its content.

The holographic display creates up to 100 different viewable perspectives of its 3D content, making it viewable by 50 people at once.

It is five times larger than any other 3D holographic display on offer from other companies, and 50 times larger than the biggest group-viewable display on the market, Looking Glass Factory CEO Shawne Frayne told VentureBeat.

Frayne believes that holographic display technology is the next step forward for the way we consume entertainment.

“Similar to the shift from photographs to film, radio to television, and black and white to colour over the past century — the Looking Glass 65 will usher in one of the monumental shifts in how media is consumed — from flat 2D media to deeply 3D,” Frayne said.

The display has an integrated software suite which supports popular 3D content creation tools, including Unity, Unreal Engine, and Blender.

Frayne said the display’s scale makes it ideal for use in marketing, entertainment, engineering, and design.

For example, Springbok Entertainment is using the new tech to premier its latest film Zanzibar: Trouble in Paradise, at the ongoing Tribeca Film Festival — promising to be a first-of-its-kind showcase.