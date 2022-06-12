TV resolutions in South Africa tested — with one surprise

MyBroadband tested the panel resolutions of televisions on sale in South Africa and only found one irregularity where a panel had a higher resolution than advertised.

To test the resolution of the televisions, MyBroadband used a digital microscope calibrated for dimensional measurements.

A small part of the screen was photographed using the microscope’s magnification, making individual pixels visible.

We measured how far the pixels were spaced from one another and the physical size of the screen panel.

Dividing the screen’s dimensions by the spacing of the pixels, we calculated the number of pixels on the panel.

We then compared the calculated screen resolution with the advertised resolution of the televisions and monitors.

Most of the televisions MyBroadband tested matched the advertised resolution.

One exception was an Omega-branded 50-inch TV, which advertised an HD (720p) resolution.

When we inspected this TV with a digital magnifier, it revealed that the panel had a 4K resolution.

The TV still only takes up to 1080p inputs, which is the same as some other Full HD TVs we found in our previous test.

The picture below shows the pixel size of an actual 720p display.

The same set seems to be available at other retailers as 1080p, so it is possible the packaging of this TV was outdated or printed incorrectly.

A TV’s resolution depends on a few factors, including the controller and the panel used.

Therefore, a higher resolution panel does not necessarily mean it will support higher resolution content.

While having an overspecified panel in a TV is not bad, it makes you wonder how much more it would have cost the manufacturer to simply build it as a full 4K TV.