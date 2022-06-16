Most affordable 27-inch monitors in South Africa

South Africans in the market for a 27-inch monitor will find plenty of options to choose from online.

Most monitor ranges on the market are available in this size, which translates to a broad selection of brands and feature sets.

We perused the catalogues of some of the best-priced online PC hardware stores in South Africa — including Takealot, Dreamware Tech, Evetech, and Wootware — to see what the most affordable models were.

All of the monitors we found were less than R5,000.

Only one had a resolution higher than 1080p resolution — the LG UltraGear 27QN600 — which is on a special for R4,999 from Evetech.

Aside from screen size and resolution, several features must be considered before choosing a monitor.

If you are big on gaming, a higher refresh rate will offer smoother visuals and could provide a competitive edge in fast-paced first-person shooters (FPS).

In this case, your bare minimum should be 144Hz. Our list included monitors with 60Hz, 75Hz, 144Hz, and 165Hz refresh rates.

If you plan to spend more time on multimedia, including editing photos or video, it is best to go for an IPS panel over a VA-type due to its higher colour fidelity.

However, getting a professional-grade monitor in the price bracket we considered would be difficult.

Port availability is also essential if you want to use certain peripherals with your monitor.

Below are 15 of the most affordable 27-inch monitors you can buy online in South Africa.

Dell SE2722H — R2,949

Dell SE2722H specifications Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 60Hz Panel type VA Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 3,000:1 Response time (GTG) 8ms Syncing technologies None Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA

Dell 2721HN — R3,199

Dell SE2721HN specifications Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 300cd/m² Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 4ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Philips 271V8 — R3,474

Philips 271V8 Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 250cd/m2 Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 4ms Syncing technologies Adaptive Sync Ports 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA

Mecer A2757K — R3,839

Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 250cd/m2 Contrast ratio Unspecified Response time (GTG) 5ms Syncing technologies Unspecified Ports 1 x HDMI 1.3, 1 x VGA

ASUS VA27EHE — R3,899

ASUS VA27EHE Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 5ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA

Samsung C27F390FH Curved — R3,999

Samsung C27F390FH Curved Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 60Hz Panel type VA Brightness 250 cd/m2 Contrast ratio 3,000:1 Response time (GTG) 4ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

LG LGE27MP400 — R3,999

LG LGE27MP400 specifications Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 5ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

AOC 27B2H — R4,089

AOC 27B2H specifications Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 250cd/m2 Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 7ms Syncing technologies None Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Samsung Odyssey G3 — R4,479

Samsung Odyssey G3 Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 144Hz Panel type VA Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 4,000:1 Response time (GTG) Not specified (MPRT = 1ms) Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync

Nvidia G-Sync compatible Ports 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x VGA

Philips 27E1GAJ — R4,499

Philips 27E1GAJ Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 144Hz Panel type VA Brightness 350cd/m² Contrast ratio 3,000:1 Response time 4ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Premium Ports 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI Other features Dual 2W speakers

JVC LT-GN27225 Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 165Hz Panel type Not specified Brightness 250 cd/m² Contrast ratio Not specified Response time (GTG) Not specified (MPRT = 1ms) Syncing technologies None Ports 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB , 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

LG 27GL650F-B Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 144Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 400cd/m² Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 5ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync

G-SYNC Compatible Ports 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Dell 210-AXLE S2721H — R4,690

Dell 210-AXLE S2721H Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel type IPS Brightness 300cd/m² Contrast ratio 1,000:1 Response time (GTG) 4ms Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Ports 2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Other features Built-in dual 3W speakers

ViewSonic VX2718 Curved — R4,899

Viewsonic VX2718 Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate 165Hz Panel type VA Brightness 250cd/m² Contrast ratio 4,000:1 Response time (GTG) Not specified (MPRT = 1ms) Syncing technologies Adaptive Sync Ports 1 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Ports 2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Other features Built-in dual 2W speakers

LG UltraGear 27QN600 QHD — R4,999