Most affordable 27-inch monitors in South Africa

16 June 2022

South Africans in the market for a 27-inch monitor will find plenty of options to choose from online.

Most monitor ranges on the market are available in this size, which translates to a broad selection of brands and feature sets.

We perused the catalogues of some of the best-priced online PC hardware stores in South Africa — including Takealot, Dreamware Tech, Evetech, and Wootware — to see what the most affordable models were.

All of the monitors we found were less than R5,000.

Only one had a resolution higher than 1080p resolution — the LG UltraGear 27QN600 — which is on a special for R4,999 from Evetech.

Aside from screen size and resolution, several features must be considered before choosing a monitor.

If you are big on gaming, a higher refresh rate will offer smoother visuals and could provide a competitive edge in fast-paced first-person shooters (FPS).

In this case, your bare minimum should be 144Hz. Our list included monitors with 60Hz, 75Hz, 144Hz, and 165Hz refresh rates.

If you plan to spend more time on multimedia, including editing photos or video, it is best to go for an IPS panel over a VA-type due to its higher colour fidelity.

However, getting a professional-grade monitor in the price bracket we considered would be difficult.

Port availability is also essential if you want to use certain peripherals with your monitor.

Below are 15 of the most affordable 27-inch monitors you can buy online in South Africa.

Dell SE2722H — R2,949

Dell SE2722H specifications
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 60Hz
Panel type VA
Brightness 250cd/m²
Contrast ratio 3,000:1
Response time (GTG) 8ms
Syncing technologies None
Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA

Dell 2721HN — R3,199

Dell SE2721HN specifications
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 75Hz
Panel type IPS
Brightness 300cd/m²
Contrast ratio 1,000:1
Response time (GTG) 4ms
Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync
Ports 2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Philips 271V8 — R3,474

Philips 271V8
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 75Hz
Panel type IPS
Brightness 250cd/m2
Contrast ratio 1,000:1
Response time (GTG) 4ms
Syncing technologies Adaptive Sync
Ports 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA

Mecer A2757K — R3,839

Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 75Hz
Panel type IPS
Brightness 250cd/m2
Contrast ratio Unspecified
Response time (GTG) 5ms
Syncing technologies Unspecified
Ports 1 x HDMI 1.3, 1 x VGA

ASUS VA27EHE — R3,899

ASUS VA27EHE
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 75Hz
Panel type IPS
Brightness 250cd/m²
Contrast ratio 1,000:1
Response time (GTG) 5ms
Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync
Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA

Samsung C27F390FH Curved — R3,999

Samsung C27F390FH Curved
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 60Hz
Panel type VA
Brightness 250 cd/m2
Contrast ratio 3,000:1
Response time (GTG) 4ms
Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync
Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

LG LGE27MP400 — R3,999

LG LGE27MP400 specifications 
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 75Hz
Panel type IPS
Brightness 250cd/m²
Contrast ratio 1,000:1
Response time (GTG) 5ms
Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync
Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

AOC 27B2H — R4,089

AOC 27B2H specifications
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 75Hz
Panel type IPS
Brightness 250cd/m2
Contrast ratio 1,000:1
Response time (GTG) 7ms
Syncing technologies None
Ports 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x VGA, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Samsung Odyssey G3 — R4,479

Samsung Odyssey G3
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 144Hz
Panel type VA
Brightness 250cd/m²
Contrast ratio 4,000:1
Response time (GTG) Not specified (MPRT = 1ms)
Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync
Nvidia G-Sync compatible
Ports 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x VGA

Philips 27E1GAJ — R4,499

Philips 27E1GAJ
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 144Hz
Panel type VA
Brightness 350cd/m²
Contrast ratio 3,000:1
Response time 4ms
Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync Premium
Ports 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI
Other features Dual 2W speakers

JVC LT-GN27225 — R4,749

JVC LT-GN27225
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 165Hz
Panel type Not specified
Brightness 250 cd/m²
Contrast ratio Not specified
Response time (GTG) Not specified (MPRT = 1ms)
Syncing technologies None
Ports 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB , 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

LG 27GL650F-B — R4,795

LG 27GL650F-B
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 144Hz
Panel type IPS
Brightness 400cd/m²
Contrast ratio 1,000:1
Response time (GTG) 5ms
Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync
G-SYNC Compatible
Ports 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1  x 3.5mm audio jack

Dell 210-AXLE S2721H — R4,690

Dell 210-AXLE S2721H
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 75Hz
Panel type IPS
Brightness 300cd/m²
Contrast ratio 1,000:1
Response time (GTG) 4ms
Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync
Ports 2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Other features Built-in dual 3W speakers

ViewSonic VX2718 Curved — R4,899

Viewsonic VX2718
Resolution 1,920 x 1,080
Refresh rate 165Hz
Panel type VA
Brightness 250cd/m²
Contrast ratio 4,000:1
Response time (GTG) Not specified (MPRT = 1ms)
Syncing technologies Adaptive Sync
Ports 1 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Other features Built-in dual 2W speakers

LG UltraGear 27QN600 QHD — R4,999

LG UltraGear 27QN600 QHD
Resolution 2,560 x 1,440
Refresh rate 75Hz
Panel type IPS
Brightness 300cd/m²
Contrast ratio 1,000:1
Response time (GTG) 5ms
Syncing technologies AMD FreeSync
Ports 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 2 x HDMI 1.4

