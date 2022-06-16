Most affordable 27-inch monitors in South Africa

South Africans in the market for a 27-inch monitor will find plenty of options to choose from online.
Most monitor ranges on the market are available in this size, which translates to a broad selection of brands and feature sets.
We perused the catalogues of some of the best-priced online PC hardware stores in South Africa — including Takealot, Dreamware Tech, Evetech, and Wootware — to see what the most affordable models were.
All of the monitors we found were less than R5,000.
Only one had a resolution higher than 1080p resolution — the LG UltraGear 27QN600 — which is on a special for R4,999 from Evetech.
Aside from screen size and resolution, several features must be considered before choosing a monitor.
If you are big on gaming, a higher refresh rate will offer smoother visuals and could provide a competitive edge in fast-paced first-person shooters (FPS).
In this case, your bare minimum should be 144Hz. Our list included monitors with 60Hz, 75Hz, 144Hz, and 165Hz refresh rates.
If you plan to spend more time on multimedia, including editing photos or video, it is best to go for an IPS panel over a VA-type due to its higher colour fidelity.
However, getting a professional-grade monitor in the price bracket we considered would be difficult.
Port availability is also essential if you want to use certain peripherals with your monitor.
Below are 15 of the most affordable 27-inch monitors you can buy online in South Africa.
