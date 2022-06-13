Nvidia’s RTX 40 series delayed — Reports

The launch of Nvidia’s next generation of graphics cards — the GeForce RTX 40 series — has been delayed, VideoCardz reports.

The well-known GPU specialist news site said its sources confirmed an earlier report from Wccftech that the launch dates for each card in the initial line-up have been pushed back.

According to VideoCardz’s information, the top-of-the-line RTX 4090’s launch will move from August to September, the RTX 4080 release will shift from September to October, and the RTX 4070 will hit shelves in November instead of October.

Wccftech’s report said each card would be delayed by another month, which means they will only start releasing in October.

VideoCardz noted the announcement of the cards could still happen sooner as the GPU market changed rapidly.

Nvidia is expected to incentivise retailers to offload RTX 30 stock before the 40 series launches, which means a recommended retail price cut could be coming for the current cards.

New budget card also delayed

Nvidia also planned to release a new budget card for casual 1080p gaming — the GTX 1630.

That launch was initially set down for 15 June 2022 but appears to have been delayed indefinitely.

VideoCardz said Nvidia sent a letter to board partners with a new embargo date of “to be determined”.

Sources at the company have explained the delay was due to a shortage of components.

The Go-To-Market-Kit of the card was already provided to board partners on 31 May, which means they have started manufacturing the cards. Packaging and branding have supposedly also been approved.

Current information suggests the card will offer only 512 Cuda cores, half that of the GTX 1650, and a small 64-bit memory bus.

However, it will boast a faster boost clock speed of 1,800MHz, compared to 1,590MHz on the GTX 1650, and faster memory bandwidth of 12Gbps.

Reports suggested the GTX 1630 will have a recommended retail price of around $150 (R2,405, excl. VAT and duties).

Now read: Microsoft wants to put an end to mechanical hard drives in PCs