Building a gaming PC for under R30,000

While it is possible to game for less than R10,000 on a PC or console, those looking for a more immersive experience may be willing to spend more to build a powerful setup.

MyBroadband investigated what kind of gaming rig we could assemble with a budget of R30,000 in South Africa.

To build the most powerful machine for under R30,000, we excluded the cost of peripherals and a gaming monitor.

When it comes to gaming capabilities, the graphics processing unit (GPU) is likely the most important — and most expensive — component of the build.

For the GPU, we selected the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Eagle, which is available from Titan-Ice for R8,599.

It features 12GB of GDDR6 video memory, a 1,777Mhz core clock, and can support a resolution of up to 7,‎680×4,320 at 60Hz.

While the GPU is the driving force behind the visual performance of a gaming rig, it is important to remember that a suitable central processing unit (CPU) is essential for games to run smoothly.

For the CPU, we chose the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, which is available from Wootware for R4,399 and features six cores, 12 processing threads, and a 3.7GHz base clock.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X comes bundled with an AMD Wraith Stealth cooler, but we also added the cost of an additional CPU cooler — the Cooler Master Masterliquid ML120L V2.

We combined these with two sticks of Adata Spectrix D60G RGB 16GB RAM, for a total of 32GB memory.

Of course, it is essential to have a motherboard that can support the above components, and we selected the ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming motherboard from Wootware for R4,499.

This combination of components should manage running the latest AAA gaming titles at high quality with fluid frame rates.

In terms of storage, we didn’t want to cut corners with a small solid-state drive (SSD), as storage space is often quickly used up by the size of today’s high-end gaming titles.

Therefore, we chose 2TB of storage in the form of Samsung’s 870 Evo SATA III SSD. It is currently available from Wootware for R3,860.

While an 850W power supply may seem like overkill for a setup with an estimated power draw of around 359W, we chose the Corsair RM850 80+ to give the build headroom to grow.

The ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming motherboard also has an additional 4-pin ATX power connector, which a variety of lower-power supplies are lacking.

The table below shows the components and pricing of the build.