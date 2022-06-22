MacBook Pro M2 pre-orders and South African prices announced

Apple Premium Resellers in South Africa have opened pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro M2 starting at R24,999.

iStore and Digicape announced prices for the 256GB and 512GB models of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro M2.

Customers can pre-order the 256GB model for R24,999 and the 512GB model for R28,999.

They can also trade in up to five devices towards upgrading to a new MacBook Pro — including old Windows laptops.

iStore’s terms and conditions for Windows laptop trade-ins are that laptops with Celeron and Core i3 4th Generation and newer qualify.

Laptops must boot and include their original charger.

Customers must also bring an identity document with them when doing a trade-in.

Windows laptops can receive a trade-in value of up to R10,000.

Where iStore’s trade-ins are limited to laptops, Digicape says it also accepts desktop PCs.

Apple officially unveiled the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and redesigned MacBook Air at its Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this month.

The new M2 chip promises increased performance compared to the M1 and better power efficiency.