Micron unveils 1.5TB microSD card

Micron has revealed what it says is the world’s first 1.5TB microSD card.

It announced the new i400 microSD at the Embedded World 2022 conference in Nuremberg, Germany, Gizmodo reported.

Micron’s i400 microSD card has no release date or pricing details yet.

The company said the i400 is intended primarily for video security applications, like vehicle dash cameras, smart home security, police body cameras, and AI-enabled cameras in factories.

The card uses Micron’s 176-layer 3D NAND flash memory.

“Compared with the company’s previous generation of high-volume 3D NAND, Micron’s 176-layer NAND improves both read latency and write latency by more than 35%,” Micron said.

The company says the 176-layer NAND die size is approximately 30% smaller than competitors’ offerings.

The i400 features five years of high-quality continuous recording and reliability of two million hours, or approximately 228 years, mean time to failure.

Micron’s newest microSD can also “concurrently handle 4K video recording and up to eight AI events per second”, such as object detection and classification, including license plate and facial recognition.

The company is currently sampling the new card to building-security provider Verkada and 43 Fortune 500 companies.

