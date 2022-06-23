Asus announces ExpertBook B2 for South Africa 

Asus will be launching a new addition to its commercial laptop series called the ExpertBook B2, which will land in South Africa between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.

Asus announced the planned launch during a presentation of its latest business-targeted laptops during a media event held at the Johannesburg Country Club on Thursday.

The company’s ExpertBook range includes the B2, B3, B5, B7, and B9 — each tailored to various industries such as government, education, executive, and finance.

While most of these models are currently available in South Africa, Asus commercial products specialist Jarryd Wilson noted that the ExpertBook B2 would be a new release for the local market.

The entire ExpertBook range comes standard with the following features:

Two-way AI noise-cancelling software — providing clear audio for virtual meetings.

ASUS anti-bacterial guard — a chemical coating that will last for the device’s lifetime.

US Military-grade construction — made to withstand knocks, drops, and frequent use in the office.

Wi-Fi Master — ensures that the device is consistently connected to the fastest internet source.

According to Asus, the B2 model will be targeted toward SMEs and the government — with its main attraction being the device’s flexible configuration options.

These include Intel’s latest 12th Gen Intel CPUs (up to i7), up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to a 2TB hard drive and 2TB solid-state drive.

Additionally, the B2 will offer 5G connectivity, an optional smart card reader, biometric scanning capabilities, and a TPM 2.0 security chip.

Wilson could not provide an expected manufacturer-suggested retail price for the ExpertBook B2, but said they expect it to be similar to the B3 and is dependent on the end user’s selected configuration options.