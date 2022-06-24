Global PC monitor sales flatline

The International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker showed almost no growth in the global PC monitor market compared to the same period last year.

The IDC said the growth of 0.3% in shipping was still higher than expected after the tremendous volumes shipped in 2020 and 2021.

“Although the result was higher than expected, the trend still conformed to expectations of a slowing market which began in the second half of 2021,” it said.

It attributed the slight growth to an increased commercial uptake as consumer demand weakened.

The IDC expects monitor shipments to decline in 2022 and 2023 before the market eventually stabilises in 2024.

“The outlook for the rest of 2022 has been lowered compared to the previous forecast with global shipments expected to shrink 2.5% year over year in 2022,” it said.

“IDC expects 2023 shipments will decline another 1.5% year on year before stabilising in 2024.”

The IDC’s research manager for its Client Devices Tracker, Jay Chou, said that large portions of consumer demand were slowing amid economic challenges as countries continue to re-open.

“However, we are largely reverting to the pre-pandemic trend of a market-driven largely by commercial replacements, many of which require multiple-monitor PC setups,” Chou added.

Regarding individual brands, the IDC noted that Dell expanded its lead, with its share increasing from 18.7% in the first quarter of 2021 to 22.4% in 2022.

At the same time, competition between other brands has been tight, with market shares ranging from 10.1% to 10.8% between Lenovo, HP, Samsung, and TPV.

A breakdown of shipments, market share, and year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2022 is provided in the table below.

Top companies, worldwide PC monitor shipments, market share, and year-on-year growth, Q1 2022 Company 1Q22 shipments (in thousands of units) 1Q22 market share 1Q21 shipments (in thousands of units) 1Q21 market share Change Dell 8,184 22.4% 6,816 18.7% +20.1% TPV 3,955 10.8% 5,138 14.1% -23.0% Samsung 3,888 10.6% 3,765 10.3% +3.3% HP 3,814 10.4% 3,808 10.5% +0.2% Lenovo 3,709 10.1% 3,831 10.5% -3.2% Others 12,999 35.6% 13,075 35.9% -0.6% Total 35,540 100.0% 36,434 100.0% +0.3%

