Best 4K monitors in South Africa

There are several 4K monitor options available in South Africa for between R6,000 and R8,000, depending on the screen size.
However, those who also want a high refresh rate will pay a hefty price.
4K monitors generally have a resolution of 3,840×2160 pixels.
Since these displays have four times higher resolution than 1080p displays, they are ideal for those working in graphic design, video editing, and photography.
4K displays’ superior fidelity also makes them popular among gamers and those who want to improve their home entertainment setup.
However, there there are some caveats.
Streaming 4K video over Netflix or Amazon takes much more bandwidth than 1080p content, making high-speed Internet essential if you want to use the monitor mainly for entertainment.
While 4K TVs offer bigger screen sizes and can be cheaper than 4K monitors, they do not have the same low response times and minimal input lag as monitors.
We used Takelot, Wootware, Evetech, and Progenix to source some of the best 4K monitors available in South Africa.
LG’s 27UL500-W is the cheapest 4K monitor on this list at R5,999. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, promising to eliminate screen tearing.
For R6,999, you can get Samsung’s 32-inch smart 4K monitor, which can act as a standalone streaming device.
The monitor runs Samsung’s Tizen operating system and can interface with Apple products via AirPlay 2 support.
Those who want framerates above 60 Hz for their 4K monitor will need deep pockets since these are often much more expensive.
For example, LG’s 144 Hz 27-inch 4K monitor costs R11,999 compared to R5,999 for its 60 Hz monitor of the same size.
If you want a big display without sacrificing any gaming performance, Gigabyte’s Aorus FV43U monitor will set you back R25,964.
The Aorus FV43U features a massive 43-inch display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 1 ms response times.
Below you’ll find a list of good 4K monitor deals available online in South Africa.
It is important to note that this article does not list any products that were not in stock at the time of publication.
LG 27UL500-W — R5,999
|LG 27UL500-W
|Price
|R5,999
|Screen size
|27 inches
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Panel type
|IPS
|Response time
|5 ms
|Contrast ratio
|1000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort
|VESA mount capability
|Yes, 100 mm x 100 mm
Samsung 4K Smart Monitor — R6,999
|Samsung 4K Smart Monitor
|Price
|R6,999
|Screen size
|32 inches
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Panel type
|VA
|Response time
|8 ms
|Contrast ratio
|3000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|—
|Ports
|2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB-C
|VESA mount capable
|Yes, 100 x 100 mm
LG 32UN550 — R7,999
|LG 32UN550
|Price
|R7,999
|Screen size
|31.5 inches
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Panel type
|VA
|Response time
|4 ms
|Contrast ratio
|3000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort
|VESA mount capability
|Yes, 100 mm x 100 mm
LG 27GN950-B UltraGear — R11,999
|LG 27GN950-B
|Price
|R11,999
|Screen size
|27 inches
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Panel type
|Nano-IPS
|Response time
|1 ms
|Contrast ratio
|1000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort
|VESA mount capability
|Yes, 100 mm x 100 mm
AOC U32P2C — R12,179
|AOC U32P2C
|Price
|R12,599
|Screen size
|32 inches
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Panel type
|VA
|Response time
|4 ms
|Contrast ratio
|2500:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|—
|Ports
|2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x USB-C
|VESA mount capability
|Yes, 100 mm x 100 mm
AOC U28G2X — R16,499
|AOC U28G2X
|Price
|R16,499
|Screen size
|28 inches
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Panel type
|IPS
|Response time
|1 ms
|Contrast ratio
|1000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4
|VESA mount capable
|Yes, 100 x 100 mm
Philips 559M1RYV/00 — R21,499
|Philips 559M1RYV/00
|Price
|R21,499
|Screen size
|42.5 inches
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Panel type
|VA
|Response time
|4 ms
|Contrast ratio
|4000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|Adaptive Sync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB Type-C
|VESA mount capable
|Yes, 200 mm x 200 mm
AOC Agon Pro AG324UX — R22,359
|AOC Agon Pro AG324UX
|Price
|R22,359
|Screen size
|31.5 inches
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Panel type
|IPS
|Response time
|1 ms
|Contrast ratio
|1000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|Adaptive Sync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB Type-C
|VESA mount capable
|Yes, 100 x 100 mm
Gigabyte AORUS FI32U — R24,750
|Gigabyte AORUS FI32U
|Price
|R24,750
|Screen size
|31.5 inches
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Panel type
|IPS
|Response time
|1 ms
|Contrast ratio
|1000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x USB Type-C
|VESA mount capable
|Yes, 100 x 100 mm
Gigabyte AORUS FV43U — R25,964
|Gigabyte AORUS FV43U
|Price
|R25,964
|Screen size
|43 inches
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Panel type
|VA
|Response time
|1 ms
|Contrast ratio
|4000:1
|Vertical Sync technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Ports
|2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x USB Type-C
|VESA mount capable
|Yes, 200 x 200 mm
