Best 4K monitors in South Africa

There are several 4K monitor options available in South Africa for between R6,000 and R8,000, depending on the screen size.

However, those who also want a high refresh rate will pay a hefty price.

4K monitors generally have a resolution of 3,840×2160 pixels.

Since these displays have four times higher resolution than 1080p displays, they are ideal for those working in graphic design, video editing, and photography.

4K displays’ superior fidelity also makes them popular among gamers and those who want to improve their home entertainment setup.

However, there there are some caveats.

Streaming 4K video over Netflix or Amazon takes much more bandwidth than 1080p content, making high-speed Internet essential if you want to use the monitor mainly for entertainment.

While 4K TVs offer bigger screen sizes and can be cheaper than 4K monitors, they do not have the same low response times and minimal input lag as monitors.

We used Takelot, Wootware, Evetech, and Progenix to source some of the best 4K monitors available in South Africa.

LG’s 27UL500-W is the cheapest 4K monitor on this list at R5,999. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, promising to eliminate screen tearing.

For R6,999, you can get Samsung’s 32-inch smart 4K monitor, which can act as a standalone streaming device.

The monitor runs Samsung’s Tizen operating system and can interface with Apple products via AirPlay 2 support.

Those who want framerates above 60 Hz for their 4K monitor will need deep pockets since these are often much more expensive.

For example, LG’s 144 Hz 27-inch 4K monitor costs R11,999 compared to R5,999 for its 60 Hz monitor of the same size.

If you want a big display without sacrificing any gaming performance, Gigabyte’s Aorus FV43U monitor will set you back R25,964.

The Aorus FV43U features a massive 43-inch display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 1 ms response times.

Below you’ll find a list of good 4K monitor deals available online in South Africa.

It is important to note that this article does not list any products that were not in stock at the time of publication.

LG 27UL500-W — R5,999

LG 27UL500-W Price R5,999 Screen size 27 inches Refresh rate 60 Hz Panel type IPS Response time 5 ms Contrast ratio 1000:1 Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync Ports 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort VESA mount capability Yes, 100 mm x 100 mm

Samsung 4K Smart Monitor — R6,999

Samsung 4K Smart Monitor Price R6,999 Screen size 32 inches Refresh rate 60 Hz Panel type VA Response time 8 ms Contrast ratio 3000:1 Vertical Sync technology — Ports 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB-C VESA mount capable Yes, 100 x 100 mm

LG 32UN550 — R7,999

LG 32UN550 Price R7,999 Screen size 31.5 inches Refresh rate 60 Hz Panel type VA Response time 4 ms Contrast ratio 3000:1 Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync Ports 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort VESA mount capability Yes, 100 mm x 100 mm

LG 27GN950-B UltraGear — R11,999

LG 27GN950-B Price R11,999 Screen size 27 inches Refresh rate 144 Hz Panel type Nano-IPS Response time 1 ms Contrast ratio 1000:1 Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync Ports 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort VESA mount capability Yes, 100 mm x 100 mm

AOC U32P2C — R12,179

AOC U32P2C Price R12,599 Screen size 32 inches Refresh rate 60 Hz Panel type VA Response time 4 ms Contrast ratio 2500:1 Vertical Sync technology — Ports 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x USB-C VESA mount capability Yes, 100 mm x 100 mm

AOC U28G2X — R16,499

AOC U28G2X Price R16,499 Screen size 28 inches Refresh rate 144 Hz Panel type IPS Response time 1 ms Contrast ratio 1000:1 Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync Ports 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 VESA mount capable Yes, 100 x 100 mm

Philips 559M1RYV/00 — R21,499

Philips 559M1RYV/00 Price R21,499 Screen size 42.5 inches Refresh rate 144 Hz Panel type VA Response time 4 ms Contrast ratio 4000:1 Vertical Sync technology Adaptive Sync Ports 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB Type-C VESA mount capable Yes, 200 mm x 200 mm

AOC Agon Pro AG324UX — R22,359

AOC Agon Pro AG324UX Price R22,359 Screen size 31.5 inches Refresh rate 144 Hz Panel type IPS Response time 1 ms Contrast ratio 1000:1 Vertical Sync technology Adaptive Sync Ports 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB Type-C VESA mount capable Yes, 100 x 100 mm

Gigabyte AORUS FI32U — R24,750

Gigabyte AORUS FI32U Price R24,750 Screen size 31.5 inches Refresh rate 144 Hz Panel type IPS Response time 1 ms Contrast ratio 1000:1 Vertical Sync technology AMD FreeSync Ports 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x USB Type-C VESA mount capable Yes, 100 x 100 mm

Gigabyte AORUS FV43U — R25,964