The PC sales party is over

Gartner has predicted that PCs, mobile phones, and tablets are set for massive sales drops in 2022.

The research firm’s analysis has shown that worldwide PC shipments could decline from 342 million units in 2021 to 310 million in 2022, a decrease of 9.5% year on year.

Gartner includes desktops, laptops, and Chromebooks in its PC shipments analysis.

The reduction will be most noticeable in the consumer segment — where shipments are poised to drop by 13.1%. Business PC demand will be less severely impacted, with a decline of 7.2%.

“A perfect storm of geopolitics upheaval, high inflation, currency fluctuations and supply chain disruptions have lowered business and consumer demand for devices across the world and is set to impact the PC market the hardest in 2022,” said Garner senior director analyst, Ranjit Atwal.

In the EMEA region, the reduction is expected to be even worse, with an overall 14% decline.

Gartner said the drop was due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, price increases, and unavailability of products.

Continued Covid-19-related lockdowns in China in 2022 are also significantly impacting consumer demand in the region.

The drop in shipments will reverse a trend over the past two years wherein PC shipments flourished.

According to Gartner’s previous data, PC shipments jumped 4.8% between 2019 and 2020 and a further 11% from 2020 to 2021.

These were also the best two years for PC demand in around a decade and came despite significant chip shortages and supply chain problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Much of the demand was driven by remote working requirements, necessitating that many employees get new PCs and other hardware to work from home.

Gartner also anticipates that 2022’s global mobile phone and tablet shipments will drop by 7.1% and 9%, respectively.

Although 5G smartphones are set for an increase of 29%, this is down significantly from the 47% expected at the start of the year.

Now read: Global PC monitor sales flatline