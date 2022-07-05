Hacker gets 44-year-old computer to stream YouTube videos

Thorbjörn Jemander managed to get a Youtube video to render at 30 frames per second on a Commodore PET 600 computer from 1977.

Commodore’s PET line of personal computers debuted in December 1977 with limited graphic capabilities.

The computer’s screen consists of a monochromatic green display using cathode ray tube technology.

Without a “High Resolution Graphic” board, the PET’s graphics were limited to a character set hardwired in the device’s read-only memory.

Programmers could change the look-up address of the character graphics to point to RAM, which they could use to generate custom graphic shapes.

Jemander used custom hardware and software that he called BlixTerm to achieve this.

The cartridge Jemander connects to the PET 600’s expansion port uses a Raspberry Pi 2 to request a video from YouTube using the yt-dlp software library.

The Raspberry Pi then converts the images into ready-to-use character screens that the PET can display.

Jemander noted he could not get any sound due to hardware limitations.

He also explained that not every video works and that the likelihood of success is higher when the video contains big moving objects.

Below is Jemander’s YouTube tutorial, where he provides a comprehensive technical explanation of the project.

